Aussie17's U-Turn Tracker™
When I worked in Pharma, we always gauged the sentiments towards our drugs by measuring the positions of KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders). Let’s just say that the more KOLs start making U-Turns, the more likely the "Safe and Effective" narrative will collapse. Secondly, I challenge anyone to create a list of anyone making a U-Turn in the opposite direction (i.e. from an anti-mRNA to pro-mRNA).
I will call myself a “U-Turner” as well. I used to sell vaccines in the several Big Pharmas. However, I didn’t get vaccinated with the experimental mRNA “vaccines”.
I’ve included video clips where possible because it’s fun to watch people make U-Turns in real time!
If there are any worthy U-Turns that I missed out, please comment below!
Aussie17 (Vaccine Pusher, Unvaxxed, U-Turn 2020) - (New page! Nov 15, 2023)
Dr Aseem Malhotra (UK) (Vaxxed) (U-Turn Sep 2022) (New page! Nov 15, 2023)
Dr Kerryn Phelps (Australia) (Vaxxed) (U-Turn Dec 2022)
Prof Angus Dalgleish (UK) (Vaxxed) (U-Turn Nov 2022)
Dr John Campbell (UK) (Vaxxed) (U-Turn Dec 2022)
Ben Shapiro (Vaxxed) (U-Turn Dec 2022) (New page! Nov 15, 2023)
Robert Malone (Vaxxed, Vax injured) (U-Turn - 2021) (New page! Nov 15, 2023)
Steve Kirsch (Vaxxed, U-Turn - 2021) (New page! Nov 15, 2023)
Dr. Kári Stefánsson (Vaxxed, U-Turn - Sep 2022)
Prof Masanori Fukushima (Japan) (Vax status Unknown, called for mRNA suspensions, Nov 2022)
Prof Shmuel Shapira (Israel) (Vaxxed, U-turn 2021)
Dr Thiravat Hemachudha (Thailand) (Vax status Unknown)
Professor Abdullah Alabdulgader (Saudi Arabia) (Vax status Unknown)
Dr Joseph Fraiman (USA) (Vax status Unknown, called for mRNA suspensions, Jan 2023) (New page! Nov 15, 2023)
Professor Retsef Levi (USA) (Vax status Unknown, called for mRNA suspensions, Jan 2023)
Dr Drew (Vaxxed, U-Turn Feb 2022)
Scott Adams (Vaxxed, U-Turn Jan 2022) (New page! Nov 15, 2023)
Alan Dershowitz (Vaxxed)
Richard Dawkins (Vaxxed)
Mark Zuckerberg (Vaxxed)
Prof Gabriel Oon (Vaxxed with non-mRNA, called for suspensions of mRNA from Day 1)
Prof. Takayuki Miyazawa (Vaxxed, U-Turn - 2023)
Jessica Sutta (Vaxxed, Vax-Injured, U-Turn March 2023) (New page! Nov 15, 2023)
Dr. Anish Koka (Vaxxed, U-Turn Aug 2023) (New page! Nov 15, 2023)
Dr. Wafik El-Deiry (Vaxxed, U-Turn Aug 2023) (New page! Nov 15, 2023)
Dr Phillip J. Buckhaults (Vaxxed, U-Turn Aug 2023) (New page! Nov 15, 2023)
Megyn Kelly (Vaxxed, Vax-Injured)
Prof Scott Galloway (Vaxxed, U-Turn Oct 2023)
Prof. Dr. Pietro Vernazza (Vaxxed, U-Turn 2023)
Mr. Tan Kin Lian, ex-CEO of Insurance Company (Vaxxed, U-Turn Dec 2023) (New page! Dec 8, 2023)
Robert Fico, Slovakia PM (New page! Dec 9, 2023)
Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, Colombia’s Health Minister (New page! Dec 9, 2023)
Wang Lei, Singapore Actor (New page! Dec 23, 2023)
Dr. Boz, USA (New page! Feb 26,2024)
Dr Syafiq Nordin (New Page! April 19, 2024)
IMPORTANT CAVEAT
Please be aware that not all of these shifts are outright U-Turns; some could be considered J-Turns, and some have simply become more vocal than before. But it doesn't sound right calling it "A More Vocal mRNA Skeptic Tracker and maybe they U-Turn or maybe not™" so I'm keeping it as "U-Turn Tracker™." Please do not use this list to embarrass or attack anyone; we need to come together in our search for truth. Some of these individuals are my personal friends, whom I deeply respect.
Thank Aussie17....I started to do this too. I've added your link to the page. Shared effort, from a fellow Aussie.
https://totalityofevidence.com/doctors-awaken-to-vaccines/
Do you count the vaccine injured who have changed their tune? If so, you can add both Jimmy Dore (comedian) and Eric Clapton (musician) to your list list.
Just to be clear, I don't know how vocal they were about their pro-vaxx position before being jabbed, but they both have been plenty vocal since being injured.
(Plenty of videos, and even Eric's protest song, are available online. Ask me if you need additional links.)