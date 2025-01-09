Plot Twist Alert: Bryan Johnson - The Man Who Wants to Live Forever...regrets taking the COVID Vaccine

In a plot twist reminiscent of an M. Night Shyamalan movie, Bryan Johnson—the ambitious multi-millionaire entrepreneur known for his work in human health and longevity—recently experienced an unexpected turn in his story that's almost hard to believe. Known for his ventures like Braintree(a web payment system) and Kernel(creating hardware connected to your brain), and famously spending a small fortune to perfect his lifestyle—like deciding chocolate is the enemy—Johnson is the last person you'd expect to take an unvetted leap. Yet, here we are.

In a candid interview with Barry Weiss, Johnson admitted to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, only to later regret it. When asked why, he said, "I want to trust the systems that produce science... Their role is to give me data and they didn't. They swayed my opinion, and that is an improper use of power."

So here’s a guy who takes 50 supplements a day based on his own deep-dives into nutritional science, yet didn’t blink at an “untested genetic mRNA product.” You’d think someone who bans chocolate after expensive research would be all over that decision with a microscope. But alas, it seems like chocolate got more scrutiny! He's smart enough not to take the annual flu vaccine...yet somehow, this one slipped through the cracks.

In light of the 2025 revelations suggesting that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have caused more harm than good—and with hopes that this will become the official narrative once the new HHS Secretary takes office—Johnson's change of heart resonates with many who feel duped by the "safe and effective" mantra. It's an unexpected turn that has even left Johnson skeptical of the authority-driven narrative.

And now, there’s that Netflix documentary that he produced on called “Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever” - —an intense saga of science-driven living.

The question is, who’s going to tune in after this? If the main character himself is questioning the value of his own scientific choices, that might be a tough sell!

Anyway, I wish Bryan all the best. I suspect he might be one of the millionaire donors investigating COVID vaccine injuries, as there's currently little funding flowing into this area—at least until RFK takes the helm of the HHS in a few days, unless the pharmaceutical lobby has its way. Perhaps he could produce a new documentary in 2026 about the harms of mRNA vaccines.

Signing off for now!

