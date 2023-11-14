Dr. Aseem Malhotra is an esteemed cardiologist and a thought leader in the field of lifestyle medicine, whose insights into cardiovascular health have reverberated across the medical community and beyond. A graduate of the esteemed University of Edinburgh, where he honed his foundation in medical science, Dr. Malhotra has since dedicated his career to unearthing the intricacies of heart disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Dr. Malhotra is a fervent advocate for transparency and ethical practice in medicine. This drive has seen him become an active commentator in the media, a best-selling author, and an international keynote speaker, where he delivers compelling narratives on the interplay between diet, lifestyle, and health.

U-Turn

Initially an advocate for vaccines, Dr. Malhotra made appearances on platforms like Good Morning Britain in early 2021 to mitigate concerns surrounding vaccine hesitancy. He stressed the importance of addressing the roots of such hesitancy, emphasizing that rebuilding trust was crucial. Moreover, he underscored his belief in the safety of vaccines stating, "Vaccines are, by the safest."

In September 2022, Dr. Malhotra took a decisive turn from his previous position by publicly stating, after several months of meticulous review of the vaccine data, that the experimental vaccines may not be entirely safe, suggesting they pose unprecedented harm. Consequently, he called for their immediate suspension.

Here is a very important court testimony from Dr. Aseem Malhotra from April 12, 2024. It will give a full context of his U-Turn.