Chris Smith’s Explosive U-Turn: Aussie Radio Legend Ditches mRNA Jab Narrative and Joins the Truth Fight

Australian podcaster Chris Smith is sending shockwaves across the nation. On June 2, 2025, Chris Smith, the host of Chris Smith Across Australia on 2SM and the Super Radio Network, did something you’d bet your last dollar against: he apologized—live on air—for pushing the COVID mRNA jabs back in 2021. Yep, the bloke who once waved the flag for the “safe and effective” vaccine rollout turned around, admitted he was dead wrong, and called out the catastrophic harms of these shots.

In a friendly chat with caller George, a mate from the Forest of the Fallen movement, Chris Smith came clean. “I was wrong,” he said, plain as day. “Every major study I’ve looked at— mainstream study has told me how wrong I was during the pandemic.” He owned up to being duped by Big Pharma’s lies, government spin, and “eminent immunologists” with fancy titles. Citing huge studies—like Oxford’s study showing heart damage in vaccinated kids versus unvaccinated ones and Cleveland’s findings that more jabs lead to more COVID infections —Smith spelled out the ugly truth: mRNA shots have caused way too many injuries and deaths, shredding the “safe and effective” fairy tale. George thanked him for giving their fight a voice and called him the “first person of influence” to admit the truth. Bloody right—this is a game-changer.

Chris declared, “We’ve had far too many serious injuries and deaths from the jab.” He slammed the rushed vaccine rollout, admitting he should’ve sniffed out the dodgy science and lightning-fast timeline. “I wish I’d known then what I know now,” he said, no excuses, just raw honesty. He urged listeners to do their own research, pointing to mainstream studies that expose the jabs’ dark side—heart problems in kids, unexplained deaths, and a trail of devastation the TGA and media have buried.

George piled on, shining a spotlight on OpenDAEN, Australia’s adverse events register, which logs a staggering 150,000 jab-related injuries and over 1,000 deaths. And get this: those numbers are likely just 1-5% of the real toll, because the system’s designed to be a nightmare to navigate. “It’s illegal to lie on there,” George stressed, yet the injured are left swinging in the wind, gaslit by doctors and shunned by the establishment.

George didn’t stop at OpenDAEN. He dropped a nuke about a class action led by Queensland’s Dr. Melissa McCann, representing over 1,000 jab-injured Aussies against the TGA and medical board. When the TGA’s lawyers were slapped with “mountains of evidence” proving harm, their defense wasn’t to dispute the data. No, their defense was, “We have no duty of care over the Australian people.” Read that again. The agency tasked with keeping us safe just admitted it’s got no skin in the game. If that doesn’t scream corruption louder than a foghorn, I don’t know what does. This alone should have every Aussie demanding answers, but the mainstream media’s too busy sipping the Big Pharma Kool-Aid to notice.

What makes this segment so gut-wrenching is the human cost George laid bare. He broke down Australia’s current divide: those who see the truth, the vaccine-injured trapped in a living hell, and the willfully blind glued to Channel 7’s propaganda. The injured, he said, are the real tragedy—folks who did what they were told, got the jab to keep their jobs or protect their families, only to end up with heart issues, blood clots, or worse. They’re shunned by doctors, gaslit by the system, and told their suffering’s “coincidence.” George pointed out the bitter irony: the only ones fighting for them are the unvaccinated, the very people demonized as “anti-vaxxers.”

“We got conned,” Chris said. “We took our lives into our hands thinking the government and the Health Department couldn’t possibly get this wrong.”

If you’ve been reading my Substack, none of this is news. For years, many of us been hammering the same points: myocarditis in young blokes, turbo cancers, immune system chaos, and TGA data showing thousands of injuries and deaths swept under the rug.

Chris Smith’s U-turn isn’t a lone cry in the wilderness—it’s part of a growing chorus, one by one, peeling back the “safe and effective” lie. Just look at the latest Rasmussen poll from May 29, 2025: 51% of Americans now suspect heart damage from the COVID jabs. After five years of battling gaslighting and censorship, we’re finally the majority. People are waking up, eyes wide open, to the truth we’ve been screaming about since 2021. This isn’t just a tipping point—it’s a bloody tsunami, and the world’s starting to listen. Keep pushing, keep sharing, because the reckoning’s only just begun.

Anyway, let’s give Chris Smith a welcome on our U-Turn Tracker!

SOURCE: CHRIS SMITH ACROSS AUSTRALIA - 2nd June 2025

