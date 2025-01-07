SHOCKING: Facebook Makes a U-Turn and Removes All Censorship!

Mark Zuckerberg, announced that Facebook will be removing all censorship mechanisms that previously restricted free expression. For someone like me and many of you who have faced the brunt of Facebook’s censorship, this feels like a massive win.

Let me take you back a bit. A few years ago, I began sharing information on Facebook about the potential harms of mRNA vaccines. I believed that this was vital information for my friends and family, and I wanted to contribute to a broader dialogue on health and safety. To my dismay, Facebook removed my posts, labeling them as misinformation. It was frustrating to feel silenced on a platform that was supposed to be a space for free expression.

Fast forward to today, and it feels like we're entering a new era just 12 days before Trump's inauguration. Coincidentally, Mark Zuckerberg announced this change less than 24 hours after Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Children's Health Defense requested the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their censorship lawsuit against Facebook, possibly signaling a shift in approach.

According to Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement, they're overhauling Facebook's approach to content moderation by ditching fact checkers and instead implementing a community notes system, similar to Twitter's. This change aims to reduce political bias and restore balance, allowing more voices to be heard. This sounds like the beginning of a fairer space where different ideas and perspectives won't be shut down just because they deviate from the mainstream.

While Facebook previously banned discussions on the potential harms of mRNA vaccines, there exists a stark hypocrisy highlighted by Mark Zuckerberg's own words from a leaked audio recording. In that recording, he expressed, “I share some caution on this because we just don’t know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA...” This internal acknowledgment of uncertainty starkly contrasts with the public stance of censorship. It underscores a disconnect between internal insights and external policies.

“I share some caution on this because we just don’t know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA...” Mark Zuckerberg (16 June 2020)

With 10 independent lab tests now confirming the presence of DNA contaminants in Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines, we are nearing a clearer understanding of whether DNA integration has occurred.

Although there is still much work being conducted behind the scenes, many scientists are now eagerly racing to contribute their findings to this unfolding research, especially with the new administration coming in. Many of them want to prove that they are on the right side now because of government funding. You see, science goes where the money goes.

Reflecting on this period, Mark later admitted that while some content initially labeled as misinformation "ended up being more debatable or true,". This admission proves that the government's narrative on COVID-19 was not always aligned with emerging discussions and truths. Many people who challenged or debated these narratives found their perspectives later validated.

On top of removing censorship on Facebook, Mark has also has added three new members to Meta’s board of directors, including UFC president Dana White, aligning itself more closely with incoming president Donald Trump. Perhaps Mark is simply joining the winning team, but who knows?

Anyway, it looks like it's time to wake up the normies who are still on Facebook. Did you know that Facebook's user base is more than five times larger than Twitter's?

Facebook: 3.1 billion monthly active users

Twitter (X): 611 million monthly active users

Let’s “Make mRNA Dangerous Again” on Facebook!

