Welcome Dr. Syafiq Nordin to the group of doctors who've had a change of heart about the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Syafiq, a Malaysian doctor with nearly 10,000 followers on Facebook, has made a public apology for his role in administering the Pfizer vaccine during the pandemic. He admits to having regrets following recent disclosures surrounding Pfizer and feels a part of the weakness within the industry that has come to light.

He offers a heartfelt apology, especially to those who sought his medical advice during the mass vaccination period, admitting his limitations in providing financial assistance for any complications that might arise from the vaccine. However, he commits to offering more holistic medical advice based on the restorative sciences introduced to him by Dr. Razin Jaafar.



This is the English translation of his Facebook post from yesterday (April 18, 2024). I've verified its accuracy, but it's possible that it might be removed by Facebook's moderation team if it becomes widely noticed. Highlights are mine.

At this moment of writing there are 1.7K reactions to his viral post on facebook and lots of juicy comments.

PLEASE FORGIVE ME

In light of the recent news about Pfizer, a weakness in the industry, which I am part of, has been revealed. I feel saddened because, before meeting Dr. Razin Jaafar, there were many mistakes in the medical advice I provided, especially concerning COVID-v. However, I am very grateful to him because I am now more open-eyed and more enlightened about health sciences, which honestly are more natural and fitting to my soul as a medical practitioner and as a Muslim. During the past COVID times, it cannot be denied that it was difficult for health care workers who strived to provide the best health services, and even more difficult for the rest of the citizens facing the lockdown. The administration of the vaccine at that time was seen as the best way, and the mass vaccination program was launched very quickly. I was also involved, in my capacity, in giving medical advice and obtaining 'consent' so that the vaccine could be administered. I, as a medical practitioner, also received 3 Pfizer vaccines. Everything happened in a 'touch & go' manner, it was impossible for me to identify whom I had given medical advice related to this issue. With this, I would like to apologize a thousand times for the mistakes I had made in the previous years, especially to those who came to me during the mass COVID-vaccination season. Honestly, I am incapable of assisting financially should complications occur. However, I will try my best to provide more holistic medical advice, in line with the Restorative sciences brought by Dr. Razin.

Dr. Syafiq Nordin Restorative Medicine

*** This apology is somewhat similar to Pfizer, easy in writing, but for me, it is actually more difficult to bear.

*** The picture is the Dunning-Kruger effect - referring to myself who is at the very bottom level at this moment. (forgive me)

Here are some comments translated into English. Interestingly, there aren't any comments supporting vaccines to criticize the doctor. This might be due to the conversation happening in the native language, and, there isn’t enough resources by Pfizer to control the narrative locally.

