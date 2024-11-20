Shocking Smoking Gun: Australia's Health Regulator TGA's Cover-Up of Vaccine-Related Deaths Exposed by Senator Gerard Rennick

In a powerful and alarming address to the Australian Parliament, Senator Gerard Rennick exposed what he refers to as the "smoking gun" of a deliberate cover-up by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regarding vaccine safety. This revelation centers around the tragic case of a 52-year-old man who died suddenly in July 2021, just seven days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, passing away in his own home before his family’s eyes.

Despite the clear findings from an autopsy, which identified rapidly progressing myocarditis as the direct cause of death following the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, the TGA has been accused of neglecting to report this critical information. The autopsy report, ultimately provided to the TGA, was seemingly ignored, falling in line with the TGA's alarming admission that they do not solicit autopsy reports. This shocking oversight represents a gross disregard for public safety and transparency.

Senator Rennick reminded Parliament, “Tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of Australians got myocarditis and other severe vaccine injuries." He challenged the integrity of the TGA, stating that, "If we can't trust the TGA to be honest about this, if we can't trust the TGA to follow due process, then we have got serious issues.”

Thousands of Australians are reportedly suffering from vaccine injuries yet remain unsupported because the TGA refuses to acknowledge these side effects. The senator forcefully reiterated, "The cause of this death was myocarditis. The TGA knows that myocarditis was a side effect from this vaccine and yet they didn't tell the Australian public."

As the distribution of the mRNA vaccine continues with claims of safety and efficacy, Senator Rennick demands accountability: “The minister needs to explain why the health minister isn't on the phone to the TGA and the health department, requiring them to explain... why they failed to inform the Australian people of the risks of that vaccine.”

The gravity of the situation intensifies given that the TGA has not only failed to compensate the grieving family but also allegedly withheld critical autopsy data from the public. Senator Rennick emphasizes the inherent conflict of interest: "We cannot have the body—the bureaucrats—who approved this vaccine then being the same people to administer the injuries from this vaccine, because there is an inherent conflict of interest to cover up these injuries."

Moreover, it's crucial to confront the unsettling reality that over 90% of the TGA's funding is sourced directly from the pharmaceutical industry. This stark financial entanglement blatantly compromises their objectivity and paints the TGA not as an independent watchdog, but rather as an extension of the very industry it is supposed to regulate. Such a symbiotic relationship undeniably aligns the TGA's interests with those of pharmaceutical giants, creating a scenario where the regulatory body may prioritize the promotion and distribution of drugs over rigorous safety protocols and transparency. This disturbing connection raises profound concerns about the TGA's ability to function impartially and calls into question the integrity of its judgments and recommendations.

The senator concluded his appeal by urging his fellow colleagues to support a motion mandating the minister to answer for the TGA's failures: “This... is the smoking gun that demonstrates that the Australian people, and even you people in this chamber, were misled.”

The pressure continues to build on our health regulators as Senator Russell Broadbent recently exposed DNA contamination within the Australian government. This revelation adds another layer of urgency to the call for transparency and accountability, demanding that our health authorities address these critical issues without delay.



