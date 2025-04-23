RFK Jr. Drops COVID Vaccine Bombshell, But Can’t Ban COVID Jabs Yet—Here’s Why!

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the new HHS Secretary, is pushing his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, and his recent interview with Jesse Watters has sparked intense discussion. Many of you are asking: If Kennedy believes COVID vaccines are harmful, why hasn’t he pulled them from the market? The answer lies in a complex federal system, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), and entrenched conflicts of interest. With one key figure already out (a vaccine zealot by the name of Dr. Peter Marks) and a timeline I mentioned in my last article—3-6 months, pointing to Q4 2025—Kennedy’s working to reshape this landscape.

Let’s break it down and see what’s at play.

Kennedy’s got serious clout as HHS Secretary, running the show at the CDC, FDA, and NIH. Sounds like he could torch those COVID vaccines in a heartbeat, right? Think again! The vaccine racket’s a fortress of bureaucracy, rigged with scientists, regulators, and legal traps. Kennedy can shake the foundations—appoint new blood, demand audits—but banning jabs means battling a machine built to protect itself. The FDA greenlights vaccines based on trial data they swear is untouchable. Then the CDC’s advisory crew dictates who gets jabbed and when. These aren’t just recommendations; they’re ironclad, controlling federal funds and insurance payouts. Kennedy could push for a ban, but without rock-solid proof and expert allies, he’d be drowned in lawsuits and media smears. It’s a high-stakes war, and he’s playing to win!

Just listen to what Kennedy told Jesse Watters: “The COVID vaccine, the recommendation for children was always dubious… why are we giving this to tens of millions of kids when the vaccine itself does have profound risk? We’ve seen huge associations with myocarditis and pericarditis, with strokes, with other injuries, with neurological injuries, and this was clear even in the clinical data that came out of Pfizer. There were actually more deaths, there were about 23% more deaths in the vaccine group than the placebo group.” Boom! Kennedy’s not mincing words—Pfizer’s own data showed a 23% higher death rate in the vaccinated group, plus heart issues, strokes, and neurological damage. This isn’t conspiracy talk; it’s straight from the clinical trials! Yet the system’s still pushing these jabs like candy. Kennedy’s demanding informed consent and real science, but he’s up against a wall.

That wall’s called ACIP—the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices—the unelected puppet masters of vaccine policy. Born in 1964, this HHS squad’s up to 15-19 “experts” in public health and vaccines, handpicked by the previous HHS Secretaries. They serve 4 year terms and can be reappointed. Their gig? Crafting rules on vaccine use—schedules, doses, the whole shebang. Once the CDC Director signs off, these edicts hit the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report and become law of the land, forcing jabs into schools and hospitals. ACIP swears it’s all about science, meeting three times a year in Atlanta to comb through data. But here’s the dirty truth: some of these so-called experts are Pharma’s lapdogs! X posts are screaming it—grants, consulting fees, and cozy ties to Pfizer and Moderna. They’re screened for conflicts, sure, but that’s like letting a wolf guard the sheep. Kennedy can replace ACIP members, but it’s a grind—terms don’t vanish overnight, and he needs truth-seekers who aren’t bought and paid for. Until then, ACIP’s keeping COVID vaccines untouchable.

Kennedy’s been shouting at the conflict of interests: the vaccine system’s a cesspool, and he’s got the receipts. Just look at Peter Marks, one of Big Pharma’s top vaccine zealots, who ran the FDA’s vaccine approvals during Operation Warp Speed. This guy was the jab’s biggest cheerleader, but Kennedy’s arrival sent him packing! Marks bolted in March 2025, crying about “misinformation” and an “assault on scientific truth.” Bye-bye, Pharma shill! His exit’s a massive victory for truth-seekers, but the swamp’s still crawling with conflicts. ACIP members, FDA insiders, CDC scientists—too many are tangled in Pharma’s web of grants, patents, and speaking gigs. Kennedy’s swinging the axe, tightening conflict rules, auditing shady deals, and booting out more sellouts like Marks. But it’s no quick fix—dismantling this corruption takes time, especially with lawsuits and media vultures circling.

Kennedy’s already rocking the boat, slashing $11 billion in bloated HHS programs and cutting 10,000 jobs. The establishment’s in panic mode—23 states and D.C. are suing, claiming he’s gutting public health. In my last article, I told you he’d need 3-6 months to shake things up, and that clock’s ticking. RFK promised that by September (clip below), expect fireworks—new ACIP members and fresh safety studies. To get there, Kennedy needs to commission data reviews, align ACIP with his priorities, and follow legal processes like the Administrative Procedure Act(APA) to ensure his changes stick.

Anyway to summarize,rush too fast, and he hands ammo to his enemies. Move too slow, and he risks losing warriors like you. It’s a tightrope, but with Kennedy’s fire—and his bombshell about Pfizer’s deadly data—he’s got the guts to win!

Meanwhile, Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico recently posted on his official X account, warning citizens about excessive DNA contamination.

Read it more here

Signing off for now

A17

P.S. I’m currently analyzing drug sales data and suspect continued accelerated growth in cancer and neurological drug markets. I’ll share the findings in one to two weeks.