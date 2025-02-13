Congratulations to the new HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr!

Hi friends, sorry for the lack of updates. I have been holding my breath waiting for the confirmation of RFK Jr. during the last two weeks!

Well, it’s done. It’s over.

Over the next few months, RFK will expose all the hidden data with the FDA that the world is not supposed to know. Everything from DNA contamination causing Turbo Cancers, spike protein-induced myocarditis, sudden deaths, etc., and it will culminate in the recall of the mRNA vaccine.

The normies of the world are going to get shook.

In short, it’s “Game Over” for the Medical Industrial Complex.

Except for 2 people in my life, none of my personal family and friends know that I am Aussie17. I am not sure how I managed to keep that a secret for 3 years! This has been a lonely journey, and reading your comments encouraged me! Thank you again to those who donated. As I promised from the beginning, there will be no paywalls, no health supplement endorsements, and no merchandise. I will not do this for money!

I leave you with a clip of the new HHS Secretary talking about how Pfizer’s vaccine killed more people than it saved - from a few months back!

I will now take my break! Godspeed, my friends!!

Please subscribe to my other Substack on Christianity. I will talk about biblical prophecies and what’s going to happen next in the world (spoiler alert: it’s not all sunshine and rainbows!). I will next write about my testimony in Christ after 3 years and how God led me through the darkest days of my life after I quit the pharmaceutical industry.

This will be my main focus moving forward. I will also occasionally write on Pharmafiles if there’s something really important.

If RFK reneges on his current promise to expose it all, “I WILL BE BACK!”

Signing off for now,

A17

