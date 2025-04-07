Victory Over the Medical Mafia: Dr. Roland Victor Freed in Malaysia’s COVID Vaccine Witch Hunt

Hi friends, sometimes we have to take our little victories and celebrate, and today’s a big one worth shouting about. Dr. Roland Victor, a courageous Malaysian doctor with over 100k followers on Facebook, and founder of The KL Sky Clinic in Kuala Lumpur, walked free today after the Sessions Court in Sepang threw out a baseless case against him. For four grueling years, the medical mafia tried to silence him for daring to question the sacred mRNA vaccine narrative, but today, science and free speech scored a knockout blow against their tyranny.

Back in February 2021, Dr. Roland posted a 56-minute Facebook Live video breaking down the mRNA jab—how it works, what it does to your immune system, and the risks the so-called experts didn’t want you to hear. For this “crime” of informing the public, the powers-that-be slapped him with charges in July 2021 under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, claiming his words were “offensive” and meant to “annoy.” A single complaint was all it took for the medical cartel to drag him through the mud, threatening him with a RM50,000 fine or a year behind bars. This wasn’t justice—it was a vendetta to crush a doctor who refused to bow to Big Pharma’s script.

Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman ordered that Dr Roland Victor, to be freed, stating that the prosecution had failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“I do not see what Dr Roland said as being slanderous…There is also no evidence, either from the prosecution or defence witnesses, through cross-examination and so on, stating that what he said was untrue or slanderous.”, the Judge said in the ruling.

Today, Dr. Roland stood tall as the court vindicated him, proving the establishment’s case was as flimsy as their vaccine promises. “A big victory for science and medicine,” he declared in a fiery message to the world. “After four years being on trial, we managed to put all the scientific evidence, all the documents in court, and today the court has upheld the decision that I am free.” He called out the global cover-up, slamming the “medical information blackout” that left Malaysians and millions worldwide in the dark about the jabs they were coerced into taking.

Dr. Roland’s fight wasn’t just for himself—it was for every doctor gagged by the medical mafia, every patient denied the truth about what’s injected into their bodies. During his defense in September 2024, he made it clear: his video was about empowering people with knowledge, not fearmongering. He never told anyone to skip the jab—just that they deserved to know the risks alongside the hyped-up benefits. But the establishment doesn’t want informed choice; they want compliance, and they’ll ruin anyone who stands in their way.

And you know what, friends? Dr. Roland was right to take a precautionary approach with these experimental vaccines. Today, in 2025, scientists are shocked as the world’s first peer-reviewed paper confirms Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines were contaminated with DNA and the dangerous SV40 enhancers, now linked to hyper-progressive cancers popping up worldwide. The evidence is undeniable as I reported it below, it proves the medical mafia was dead wrong to hound him while pushing these toxic shots on the masses.

This ruling rips the mask off the system that’s been silencing brave voices like Dr. Roland’s since the genetic vaccine rollout began. It’s a warning shot to the global health overlords: the people are waking up, and they’re done with your lies. “Doctors should be allowed to discuss medical information in public, whether it is right or wrong,” Dr. Roland said, dedicating his win to the Malaysian public and truth-seekers everywhere. “This success is for you.”

Signing off for now

A17