Scientists Shocked: World’s FIRST Peer-Reviewed Paper Confirms Pfizer mRNA Vaccine Contaminated with DNA and Dangerous SV40 Enhancer

Dr. Mikolaj Raszek from Merogenomics just unpacked the world’s first peer-reviewed paper exposing DNA contamination in Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine—oh, and it comes with a delightful bonus of the shady SV40 enhancer(SOURCE). Yep, that pristine shot millions rolled up their sleeves for? Not so pristine after all. This isn’t some wild conspiracy scribbled on a napkin—it’s actual published science. For now, at least. Dr. Raszek’s already placing bets on its lifespan, saying, “We'll see how long this might last before perhaps such information that just simply does not look good for the company, how long that might last before it gets retracted.” Apparently, the scientific community knows the drill: if it makes Big Pharma squirm, it’s only a matter of time before the peer-review gods swoop in with their trusty retraction stamp. Shocking, right?

And it’s not just a hunch—pharma corruption runs deep and everyone knows it. The retraction game is just one piece of the puzzle. During his campaign last year, Robert Kennedy Jr. laid out a plan to tackle it head-on, promising to bring in the Justice Department on medical journals and boards cozying up to Big Pharma. He said, “The Justice Department will also call in the medical journals that are corrupted by the pharmaceutical industry and explain to them that they’re all going to be subject to criminal and civil RICO actions if they don’t show us a way that they’re going to stop revoking studies and refusing to publish studies that challenge the mercantile interests of pharmaceutical companies.”

RICO, for the uninitiated, is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act—a legal hammer designed to crush organized crime. Its potency was demonstrated in the 1985 Mafia Commission Trial, where eleven leaders of New York’s Five Families, including Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno, were prosecuted for offenses such as extortion and murder-for-hire, resulting in convictions that imposed sentences of up to 100 years and significantly disrupted the Mafia’s hierarchy. We’re talking hefty penalties: up to 20 years in prison per count, massive fines, and asset forfeiture that could leave these medical journals broke and begging. Kennedy’s vision? Turn the screws on the whole pharmaceutical medical mafia, from journals to NIH, and force them to stop burying inconvenient truths.

Anyway let’s dig in to Dr. Raszek’s commentary…

The DNA contamination story started more than two years ago: Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA jabs were tainted with bacterial plasmid DNA. I first reported it back on March 23 when Kevin McKernan dropped the bombshell on his Substack in early 2023. Yep, while the mainstream snoozed, McKernan was out there waving the red flag, and now—surprise, surprise—the peer-reviewed proof finally caught up. Better late than never, I guess.

Back then, it was just substack articles which later evolved into pre-prints which medical journals didn’t want to print in fear of offending their pharma overlords—so no solid proof.

But this paper changes the game. It’s peer-reviewed and undeniable. Dr. Raszek lays it out: "We finally have it—the very first published scientific evidence showing that the mRNA vaccine, Pfizer vaccines, were contaminated with bacterial plasmid DNA and specifically also showing that these plasmids did indeed have the SV40 enhancement promoter region." That SV40 part? He calls it "extremely dangerous." Hold onto that thought.

How did this happen? Here’s the rundown again for the uninitiated. When Pfizer got emergency approval, they used a PCR process to craft the mRNA for their clinical trials—the ones that scored that "95% efficacy" gold star. But once the green light hit and they had to churn out billions of doses, they switched methods. Enter bacterial plasmid DNA: circular genetic bits stuffed into bacteria to mass-produce mRNA. These plasmids carried spike protein genes, antibiotic resistance markers, and—surprise—extras like SV40 enhancers/promoters.

The bacteria pumped out the DNA, they broke it down, turned it into mRNA, and packed it into lipid nanoparticles. Trouble is, they didn’t clean up properly. Both the mRNA and the leftover plasmid DNA ended up in the shots. Sloppy doesn’t even cover it.

This isn’t the first time DNA contamination has popped up in a lab—it’s a global red flag. Just a few weeks, ago, a Slovak government commissioner sounded the alarm on the same issue. Check out my piece on it here for the full scoop.

It’s a global mess, from Slovakia to Canada and beyond. But this paper cranks it up a notch. The researchers took four vials—some monovalent (Wuhan strain only), some bivalent (Wuhan plus XBB1.5 or BA.4/5)—and put them under the microscope. Stored properly, never opened, these were legit. While the pharma narrative points out that these vials are “expired”, they fully know that the expired vials doesn’t suddenly grow SV40 enhancers or DNA plasmids suddenly.

Anyway, the researchers took these vaccine samples and injected them into some super-strong kidney cells from an embryo—cells that are tough as nails and hard to mess up. Then they sat back and watched all hell break loose as the cells reacted to whatever was in those vials. The cells produced spike protein—no surprise there. They even excreted it via exosomes, those tiny cellular messengers that could spread it body-wide. Dr. Raszek flags it: "Spike protein in the exosomes could be spreading throughout the entire body." Shedding, anyone? But it gets worse: the vaccines were toxic to these hardy cells. Pathological changes popped up, and the authors didn’t shrug it off: "This is actually perhaps not trivial… We should probably be testing how toxic these vaccines could be to the actual normal human cell lines." Toxicology studies? Nothing. Zip. Zero.

Now, the real gut punch: the DNA. Using three techniques, they found four to five times more DNA than the "safe" limit of 10 nanograms per dose—think 40-50 nanograms of contamination. And it’s not just floating harmlessly—it’s tucked into those lipid nanoparticles, ready to slip into your cells. Dr. Raszek doesn’t sugarcoat it: "Fragments of DNA that could potentially code for who knows what… could run the risk of being able to integrate into the human genome." That’s right—this could turn the jab into an “accidental” gene therapy experiment, thanks to the SV40 enhancer, a viral promoter known to drag DNA into the nucleus. Again, the pharma “fact checkers” will claim that the SV40 enhancer is non-functional but the paper proves below otherwise.

Anyway the authors are furious. They’re calling out Pfizer and BioNTech for hiding SV40 from regulators. Dr. Raszek commenting on the author’s statement: "Pfizer and BioNTech should be held accountable for exposing humanity to something so dangerous… There’s no reason why it should have ever been included." Moderna skipped it, so why did Pfizer sneak it in? What’s the endgame? The paper’s authors even ask, point-blank, what Pfizer’s intention was. That’s a question that deserves answers—preferably in a courtroom.

Let me emphasize this point : mistakes were not made here. This isn’t some manufacturing whoopsie that occured. Someone deliberately slipped those SV40 enhancers into Pfizer’s vials and then—poof—conveniently scrubbed them from the regulatory paperwork sent to the FDA. This isn’t a whoopsie-daisy moment; it’s a calculated move. Something nefarious is brewing behind the scenes, and damn it, people deserve to know what’s really going on.

Dr. Raszek sums it up perfectly: “This is the first confirmation that we see that indeed this is true, this is published science.” And it’s not just him—the paper’s authors, a whole chorus of them, are screaming for the brakes to be slammed on these mRNA shots until we figure out if they’re a ticking time bomb or just a colossal screw-up. Suspended, full stop—no more jabbing until we know what’s safe and what’s not. The evidence is here, the alarm’s been sounded, and it’s time to stop pretending everything’s fine. Share this, dig deeper, and demand answers—because the truth won’t wait.

As I was writing this, Robert Kennedy Jr. just swore in Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as NIH Director and Dr. Marty Makary as FDA Director. Talk about timing! This is fantastic news—both these guys get it. They know the mRNA shots need to be suspended, and now they’re in the driver’s seat to do something about it.

Check this clip of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya tearing into mRNA vaccines in an interview from a few months back. He said he’s been digging into the data, and the story’s a mess. Theory says the mRNA tells your cells to whip up a COVID-like antigen to train your immune system—boom, protected. Reality? It’s a train wreck: antigen doses are all over the place, no one knows where they end up in your body, and the proteins are glitchy, spitting out random junk instead of the target. Bhattacharya’s take: regulators are nuts to approve this when the dose, spread, and results are anyone’s guess.

Here’s the million-dollar question: with Marty Makary, Jay Bhattacharya, and Robert Kennedy running the show as regulators, when’s the mRNA getting the axe? Are they gonna drown in bureaucratic quicksand, or will they ram through the red tape like a bulldozer? My money’s on 3-6 months. If it’s not yanked by then, we’re all stuck in deep crap city.

