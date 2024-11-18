Australian Outrage Mounts as Citizens Seek Answers Following Member of Parliament Russell Broadbent's Stunning DNA Contamination Address

In a striking speech to the Australian Parliament, Monash Federal Member Russell Broadbent has brought to light grave concerns regarding DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines, specifically those from Pfizer and Moderna. This is not just a health issue; it's a matter of national urgency demanding immediate attention and transparency.

Australia now face unprecedented levels of unexplained illness across the country. Why is this happening, and who is investigating these concerning trends? The Australian people deserve clear and honest answers. Broadbent's address underscores the deeply troubling reality: "For the TGA to dismiss these concerns outright, without credible testing or scientific analysis, is a failure of the duty of the Australian people." How can such critical findings be brushed aside without rigorous examination? This isn't just frustrating; it's absolutely unacceptable and dangerously negligent.

How can the government ignore the voices of 52 eminent scientists, including leading figures like Dr. David Speicher and Professor Angus Dalgleish? These experts have put their reputations on the line to highlight overwhelming evidence of synthetic DNA contamination at levels up to 145 times the acceptable limits. Yet, the response from those in power has been shockingly passive.

The most alarming revelation comes from experts who have identified that as few as "three to 10 molecules of the SV-40 promoter and enhancer sequences contaminating Pfizer's product can potentially trigger cell mutations leading to cancer." Incredibly, Dr. Speicher's analysis revealed "billions of these molecules in a single dose." The catastrophic implications of such contamination are clear, yet authorities remain disturbingly silent.

Instead of action, we witness evasion. "No further evidence has been presented to allay the concerns of scientists or the public. Instead, we see avoidance, misleading statements, and a complete lack of accountability from our regulators." This blatant disregard for scientific concern incites anger. The Australian public deserves answers, not deflection and denial.

Here are some snippets of what people on the ground are saying:

”My mom had a friend. She had two friends, right? They both got vaccinated with the COVID vaccine and then one died from a stroke. They said it was a stroke and then the other one just died.”

“And I used to actually work for the COVID health line at one point. And pretty much, you know, people used to call up and they used to ask, you know, like one of the guys that called up one time, you know, that made me want to actually leave the job. It was like “my partner passed away…A lot of long-term health effects, you know. I know heaps of people that, you know, still are recovering from the injection, how they can't like muscle nerve tissues.”

“…a few months later when my father got the vaccine, he got a brain tumour, passed away.“

Well, colour me shocked! it appears we're not just a fringe group of conspiracy theorists questioning the safety of mRNA COVID vaccines; many people share these concerns.

The testimony of individuals like Professor Angus Dalgleish, a world-renowned oncologist, who reports a surge in aggressive cancers post-vaccination, is too significant to dismiss. Professor Dalgleish is not alone; similar reports of a rise in hyper-aggressive cancers come from Singapore’s most senior oncologist, Professor Gabriel Oon.

Just this week, French Professor Didier Raoult confirmed DNA contamination in Pfizer’s vaccine.

Translation:

I have finally published my genetic analysis of the vaccines, which cannot be published in mainstream scientific journals (partly owned by the same shareholders in the pharmaceutical industry, including pension funds, Blackrock, and Vanguard). However, this does not prevent them from being accessible; there is always a way to bypass censorship (see HAL reference: https://hal.science/hal-04778576v1). These results confirm the studies of two other teams showing the presence of DNA from the COVID-19 virus and bacterial plasmids injected into humans during Pfizer vaccination. In a normal country, it would have been the role of the ANSM (French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products) to test the DNA in these vaccines before recommending them, just as it is their duty to verify the safety of medicines before endorsing Paxlovid, which is now reported to be ineffective and dangerous in the treatment of COVID, and Remdesivir, which is only usable by infusion in hospitalized patients but ineffective at this stage. Bravo, ANSM! However, what trickery made people believe that one of the world's oldest and most prescribed drugs (hydroxychloroquine) had a toxicity that went unnoticed for 65 years? We hope that, as in the United States, a parliamentary inquiry will analyze the responsibilities of ministers and the medical board, as well as the leadership of the ANSM (Madame Ratignier) and her associate Mathieu Molimard, whose conflicts of interest are astonishing!

Naturally, mainstream media may attempt to portray Professor Didier Raoult as just another fringe conspiracy anti-vaxxer, yet he stands as the world's number one microbiologist and ranks among the top 100 in Medicine, as measured by the D-Index. The D-Index, underscores his extraordinary impact and prominence in the scientific community, highlighting his significance well beyond the fringe labels he might receive.

This is a crucial moment for Australia. MP Broadbent's call to suspend these products until comprehensive testing is conducted isn't just prudent—it's essential. The lessons of history warn us against ignoring potential health risks, and we cannot afford a repeat of past medical oversights. The safety and well-being of Australians must come first, requiring decisive action and unwavering transparency.

We find ourselves at a crossroads. Will we choose to protect our citizens by demanding accountability and rigorous scientific scrutiny, or will we continue down a path of denial and negligence? To the employees at the TGA: your time is running out, as Robert F. Kennedy, Trump's new cabinet pick for HHS in 2025, is set to overhaul and clean up the corruption in both the FDA and CDC.

