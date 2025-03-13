Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
54
75

BREAKING NEWS: Slovak Government Official Claims DNA in Vaccines Turns People into "GMOs," Sparks Global Outrage

"WE ARE NOT CORN!"
Aussie17
Mar 13, 2025
54
75
Share
Transcript

In a bombshell press conference on March 11, 2025, Dr. Peter Kotlár, a Slovak physician, government commissioner, and MP, dropped a jaw-dropping claim: all 34 analyzed Pfizer and Moderna vaccine batches contain dangerously high levels of DNA, potentially transforming recipients into "genetically modified organisms." If you’ve been following my beat, DNA contamination has now been found in 11 independent laboratory tests, with this one being the first official government acknowledgment.

BREAKING NEWS: Another Lab Test Confirms DNA Contamination in Pfizer Vaccine, Authorities Remain Silent

Aussie17
·
Jan 3
BREAKING NEWS: Another Lab Test Confirms DNA Contamination in Pfizer Vaccine, Authorities Remain Silent

In a troubling development, another lab has reported DNA contamination in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines. If you're not up to date, here are the previous independent tests that also confirmed this contamination.

Read full story

Kotlár didn’t mince words, revealing he’s already looped in heavy hitters like U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who confirmed receipt of his findings. "Furthermore, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation… and Pamela Bondi, the U.S. Attorney General, were also informed," he said, signaling this isn’t just a Slovak issue—it’s a global wake-up call. With Kennedy settling down on his new role as HHS Secretary, you can bet the popcorn’s popping as this dam threatens to burst.

The meat of his claim? "In every single vial, there is an extremely high amount of DNA… stable compared to mRNA, can integrate into human DNA," Kotlár asserted. Echoing my earlier report’s warning—"Theoretically, DNA fragments can integrate into the host genome, increasing the risk of genetic mutations"—he ups the ante, alleging this could lead to cancer or cell death. Sound familiar? It’s the same thread Kevin McKernan, Dr. Phillip Buckhaults and those high schoolers with FDA insiders flagged, only now it’s official and unfiltered.

WE ARE NOT CORN!

Kotlár’s outrage peaked with a rallying cry that’ll echo: "Slovaks, we are not corn!". "Moderna and Pfizer turned the vaccinated into genetically modified organisms… without their knowledge," he charged, slamming it as a "mega-scandal" and demanding an immediate ban and compensation. It’s a gut punch to the "safe and effective" line—think Japan’s Prof. Fukushima trashing mRNA as "evil practices of science",

Japan's Most Senior Oncologist, Prof. Fukushima Condemns mRNA Vaccines as 'Evil Practices of Science'

Aussie17
·
April 28, 2024
Japan's Most Senior Oncologist, Prof. Fukushima Condemns mRNA Vaccines as 'Evil Practices of Science'

Dear subscribers, I am back! As usual, highlights are above; full interview below. Today, I bring you a recent interview with Prof. Fukushima (SOURCE) that was published on April 19, after the mass protest in Japan.

Read full story

or UK’s Dr. James Royle tying it to turbo cancers.

NEWS ALERT: Prominent UK Cancer Surgeon Raises Urgent Concerns Over Cancer Surge Following mRNA Vaccinations

Aussie17
·
October 29, 2024
NEWS ALERT: Prominent UK Cancer Surgeon Raises Urgent Concerns Over Cancer Surge Following mRNA Vaccinations

Dr. James Royle, a distinguished colorectal cancer surgeon based in Durham, England, has issued a stark warning about a significant rise in aggressive cancers he attributes to the global rollout of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Drawing on his extensive experience as a consultant surgeon, Dr. Royle reports observing a worrying trend in cancer occurrences coinc…

Read full story

Kotlár’s not just tossing pebbles; he’s lobbing grenades at a narrative crumbling faster than a house of cards.

Health officials might be sweating bullets, especially with Kotlár hinting at a U.S. probe under Kennedy’s watch. Governments worldwide deserve a collective facepalm for this one. While Kotlár’s screaming about DNA turning the vaccinated into lab-grown corn, health honchos around the world are still twiddling their thumbs, pretending it’s all fine. Eleven labs, a government nod, and a chorus of oncologists later—yet they’re moving slower than a sloth on sedatives.

GLOBAL ALERT: Cancer experts and renowned Oncologists Worldwide Call For Immediate Halt to mRNA Gene Therapy Amid Surge of Hyper-progressive cancer cases

Aussie17
·
May 20, 2024
GLOBAL ALERT: Cancer experts and renowned Oncologists Worldwide Call For Immediate Halt to mRNA Gene Therapy Amid Surge of Hyper-progressive cancer cases

In recent discussions surrounding the surge in aggressive cancer cases, often referred to as "Turbo Cancer," Dr. Maarten Fornerod is joining a growing assembly of oncologists and cancer experts who are raising serious concerns. They point to a troubling correlation between experimental mRNA gene therapy and the increase in these fast-progressing cancers.

Read full story

Are they waiting for a neon sign from the sky? Newsflash: the public’s not buying the "we don’t know, but trust us" act anymore. Time’s up—act, or watch the popcorn run out as this scandal buries you.

Signing off for now
A17

VIDEO SOURCE

Fully subbed clip here (Thanks Grok! Maybe some minor mistakes)

Thanks for reading PharmaFiles by Aussie17! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

PharmaFiles by Aussie17 is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

PharmaFiles by Aussie17
PharmaFiles by Aussie17
Authors
Aussie17
Recent Posts
Congratulations to the new HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr!
  Aussie17
Scott Adams Fires a Warning Shot to Senators Opposing RFK's Confirmation as HHS Secretary!
  Aussie17
BREAKING: Japanese Press Conference Reveals High Death Rates Among Young People, Confirms Vaccinated Individuals More Susceptible to…
  Aussie17
Alice Weidel, Co-Chair of Germany's Second Largest Political Party, Vows Accountability for COVID Vaccine Deaths and Side Effects
  Aussie17
Plot Twist Alert: Bryan Johnson - The Man Who Wants to Live Forever...regrets taking the COVID Vaccine
  Aussie17
SHOCKING: Facebook Makes a U-Turn and Removes All Censorship!
  Aussie17
"Enough is Enough!" Emotional Scenes Unfold at Japan's Ministry of Health as 15 Families Demand Justice for Vaccine Losses - UPDATED
  Aussie17