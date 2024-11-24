Australians Stunned by Professor Dalgleish on Sky News: mRNA Vaccines Linked to Unbelievable Damage

Many everyday Australians who were used to consuming mainstream media were stunned today as Professor Angus Dalgleish appeared in a 10-minute segment on Sky News Australia, discussing the controversial topic of mRNA vaccines—an area that mainstream media has avoided for years.

Professor Dalgleish, a renowned oncologist and Principal of the Institute of Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy, took the stage with stark revelations about the COVID-19 pandemic and its handling. From lockdowns to mask and vaccine mandates, he pointed out critical missteps made by governments worldwide, except for Sweden, which stood firm under the guidance of Anders Tegnell.

Dalgleish minced no words in criticizing the hasty implementation and widespread use of mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. He expressed grave concerns about these vaccines, stating, "these vaccines were not vaccines, particularly the ones that ended up after AstraZeneca with all the clots and they were shut down. But the messenger RNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna have caused unbelievable problems and damage to people, and I don't think we will ever really be able to get over that!" This comment echoes the silent worries many have harbored about these vaccines, casting doubt on their safety and efficacy.

According to Dalgleish, the initial response was flawed right from the start. He claimed, "this virus escaped from the laboratory," and stressed the genetic uniqueness of the virus that suggested manipulation. He criticized peers and government leaders for sidelining early warnings, including the prediction of side effects due to the vaccine's similarity with human proteins.

He also tackled the immense issue of quality control, revealing that between trials and public rollouts, "the mechanism of manufacturing" changed, leading to a vaccine "full of (DNA) contaminants." Such lapses, he argued, potentially contributed to persistent excess deaths globally, including many linked to cancer, which he described as "turbo cancers.". This phenomenon have been seen across the world from high vaccinated countries such as Japan, UK and Singapore.



Professor Dalgleish questioned the continued use of these vaccines, especially since "COVID doesn't exist anymore... or if it does, it doesn't kill anybody anymore." His call for the government to immediately halt these vaccinations exposes a critical gap in current health policies.

Shockingly, he revealed that the substances administered were not traditional vaccines but rather "horrible gene therapies," suggesting that these could integrate into the human genome and possibly lead to what he described as a rise in "turbo cancers." The impact on children, who were at the lowest risk from COVID, remains a grave concern in his view, highlighting a profound disregard for their well-being.

“Nuremberg Trial Stuff”

Furthermore, Professor Dalgleish called for accountability from global health authorities, likening the situation to "Nuremberg trial stuff" He expressed dismay at what he sees as medical negligence of epic proportions, accusing the FDA, MHRA, and TGA, among others, of failing in their duties to ensure these treatments were indeed safe and effective. The assertion that these vaccines were ever labeled as such, despite early evidence to the contrary, underscores his claims of criminal negligence. By drawing a parallel to historical events demanding justice, Dalgleish amplifies the urgency of addressing what he perceives as a massive oversight and a failure to protect public health responsibly.

Professor Dalgleish also expressed optimism about imminent changes with Robert F. Kennedy stepping into a new role of influence. He praised Kennedy’s book, "The Real Anthony Fauci," for its bold expose of Dr. Fauci's alleged wrongdoings, portraying Fauci as a key figure in orchestrating the controversial measures taken during the pandemic. Professor Dalgleish anticipates that with Kennedy gaining power in January, there will be a sweeping reassessment of the pandemic response. He foresees that Kennedy will hold those responsible to account, potentially bringing an end to what Dalgleish considers "the greatest crime of the century." This anticipated shift in leadership offers a glimmer of hope for those who have been critical of the pandemic's handling, suggesting that change is on the horizon and that past actions will be scrutinized and rectified.

Here’s a preview of what we’re going to expect in January when RFK assumes leadership in January 2025! Someone buy me a time machine!

Signing off for now

A17



PS: Friends, by the way, Rita Panahi mentioned “…we were forced to take it. If you wanted to keep your job, if you wanted to travel, if you wanted to enter a shopping mall and buy essential things, you had to do this. And not just adults, but children. In Victoria, we had kids who couldn't enter clothing stores, who couldn't go to just everyday places without their vaccine pass….”

From a spiritual / biblical point of view, this is what I think: