NEWS ALERT: Prominent UK Cancer Surgeon Raises Urgent Concerns Over Cancer Surge Following mRNA Vaccinations

Dr. James Royle, a distinguished colorectal cancer surgeon based in Durham, England, has issued a stark warning about a significant rise in aggressive cancers he attributes to the global rollout of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Drawing on his extensive experience as a consultant surgeon, Dr. Royle reports observing a worrying trend in cancer occurrences coinciding with the distribution of these vaccines. He stated, "In addition to the increase in all cause excess deaths in highly vaccinated countries since the gene based injectable rollout, there has been observed an alarming and significant increase in cancers." This statement underscores an unsettling pattern that aligns with what many oncologists worldwide are observing and demands further investigation.

Dr. Royle is not alone in his observations. He emphasizes, "it is my assertion, shared by many expert oncologists and clinical colleagues around the world, that the cancers we are seeing are extremely aggressive and are of a different biology." The suggestion of a novel, aggressive cancer biology raises critical questions about potential causative factors linked to the mRNA genetic therapy.

Compounding the urgency of these revelations, Dr. Royle recalls his firsthand experiences, noting, "I've noticed aggressive widespread recurrences in previously successfully treated bowel cancer cases that I'd considered cured. Many metastases in these cases are unusual or atypical." The atypical nature of these recurrences suggests a concerning shift in cancer behavior that he encounters regularly, as he adds, "It is horrific to see on a weekly basis in my MDT (multi disciplinary team)."

In addressing potential causes for this surge, Dr. Royle systematically debunks commonly held theories pushed by government regulators and the fake mainstream media. He clarifies that the widespread theories attributing this increase to Western lifestyles or environmental changes fail to explain the sudden post-2021 rise. "…western ultra processed diet, obesity and sedentary lifestyles, Whilst these things have undoubtedly played a major role in the steady increase in cancer over the past three to four decades, they do not explain the post 2021 sudden increase and change in biology."

Dr. Royle systematically dismisses other alleged causes, such as delays in diagnosis attributed to COVID-19 lockdowns. He provides compelling evidence that cancer diagnoses and treatments, particularly for colorectal cancer, continued through the pandemic, disputing claims of significant diagnostic delays. "The post-2021 surge in aggressive cancers in all ages cannot be blamed on lockdown and delayed diagnosis. As I showed earlier, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we did not stop our two-week wait for colorectal pathways."

Furthermore, Dr. Royle highlights the significant temporal link between vaccine distribution and increased cancer incidence, especially in younger populations who typically fall outside traditional screening guidelines. He asserts, "There's a close temporal association of the increase in cancers and the rollout of population wide mRNA COVID 19 genetic injections."

Dr. Royle’s call to action is clear and urgent. He demands that the distribution and promotion of these vaccines cease immediately. His warnings echo a crucial need for deep, unbiased investigations into the long-term safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, urging health authorities worldwide to prioritize the safety of their citizens above political or economic mandates.

The time for transparency and rigorous scientific inquiry is now. The observations and demands made by Dr. Royle highlight the need for open dialogue and thorough investigation to ensure that public health is not compromised by oversight or denial. It is imperative that all relevant data be transparently reviewed and acted upon promptly to address these significant concerns.

VIDEO SOURCE: @SaiKate

