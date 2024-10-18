The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) released a statement today addressing what it called “misinformation about excessive DNA contamination in the mRNA vaccines.”

As an Australian citizen who values transparency, honesty, and accountability, I am deeply concerned about the TGA's recent approach—or lack thereof—regarding DNA contamination in these experimental gene therapy. Their actions suggest a deliberate attempt to dismiss serious safety concerns, which is unacceptable and demands public scrutiny.

In an apparent effort to downplay legitimate concerns without thoroughly addressing the significant issue at hand, the TGA selectively addressed specific topics, including the claim that a "small number of laboratories have chosen to report DNA levels using a test called fluorometry."

This claim was swiftly debunked by Kevin McKernan, the first scientist to report DNA contamination in the experimental mRNA gene therapies. In a tweet, Kevin highlighted the TGA's misinformation, asserting that Dr. David Speicher, who tested the Australian vials, used RNaseA in the latest testing.

The TGA also claimed that the laboratories used samples that had already been opened and used. However, three of these opened vials were originally shipped from Australia. In total, scientists have tested over 30 vials from various regions worldwide, and all were found to contain DNA plasmids and SV40 promoters.

Furthermore, the TGA's claim about the samples being opened doesn't hold up, as opened vials do not spontaneously produce DNA plasmids or SV40. As Prof Dr. Phillip Buckhaults humorously remarked, if the TGA suspects a mischievous gnome is injecting plasmids into 1,800 opened vials, we are indeed facing much larger issues.

Here’s a recommendation for the TGA: why don't they send their top scientists to collaborate with experts like Dr David Speicher—who uncovered DNA contamination in Australian vials—Kevin McKernan, or Dr Phillip Buckhaults, to investigate these claims thoroughly?

If the TGA is genuinely concerned about the possibility of someone secretly injecting DNA plasmids and SV40 into these experimental Pfizer products, they should join forces in analyzing unopened vials.

As a concerned Australian citizen, I demand to know the names of these TGA scientists. It's time for them to step out from behind the organization’s protective shield and take responsibility for the potentially dangerous misinformation they spread without facing personal consequences. Like reckless drivers who feel empowered behind the anonymity of their wheel, these faceless individuals at the TGA exploit their lack of visibility, allowing unaccountability and irresponsible actions to flourish.

It is alarming that the TGA chooses to sidestep urgent investigations into the rapidly increasing excess deaths in Australia and several other countries that went full retard the experimental mRNA vaccines without proper caution. In these nations, cancer rates are surging, and esteemed oncologists worldwide are urgently calling for a recall of these experimental vaccines.

Just this week, Pfizer’s plasmid DNA has been detected in a colon tumor biopsy 1 year after vaccination.

We are not asking for favors but demanding that the TGA fulfills its duty to safeguard public health.

Furthermore, the question of whether financial entanglements with the pharmaceutical industry are clouding the TGA's judgment cannot be ignored. Transparency regarding funding sources and potential conflicts of interest should be non-negotiable in such a critical government body.

The TGA's decision to redact documents regarding DNA contamination reveals a disturbing lack of transparency, veering dangerously close to criminal behavior. Only those with something to hide resort to such drastic concealment. We live in a democracy, not a society where public health decisions are made in secrecy by unaccountable bodies.

Is TGA making shortcuts by following the FDA?

Adding to this disconcerting scenario is the TGA’s long-standing practice of treating the US FDA’s guidelines as the ultimate gold standard. This reliance removes the burden of conducting thorough investigations and due diligence on their part, leading to a dangerous abdication of responsibility. By echoing the actions of the US FDA without critical evaluation, the TGA merely follows "the neighbor across the pond," disregarding the potential for corruption and misjudgment inherent in the FDA's own processes.

This shortcut to decision-making not only undermines public safety but also questions the TGA's autonomy and dedication to its citizens’ welfare. Essentially, they are taking part of my hard-earned salary without performing their due duties but lazily mirroring another nation’s potentially flawed practices.

Do we need to pin our hopes on Donald Trump winning the US election next month and fulfilling his promise to Robert Kennedy Jr. to clean up the FDA and CDC? Here's the litmus test: if the FDA is reformed and the mRNA experimental vaccine is recalled, and then the TGA follows suit, it would indicate that the TGA consistently takes shortcuts in its decision-making process.

I demand answers. I demand accountability. It is time for the TGA to come out from behind the curtain and face the serious concerns of the citizens they were created to protect. As Australians, we deserve a transparent, competent, and honest regulatory body. The public should not have to question whether our safety is being appropriately prioritized over corporate interests or bureaucratic ineptitude.

The TGA must undertake swift and transparent actions to examine the vaccine contamination issue, disclose all relevant information to the public, and reevaluate its internal policies to prevent a repeat of such alarming negligence. We, the citizens, will not rest until accountability and transparency are genuinely restored. I would like to take this opportunity to applaud MP Russell Broadbent, Senator Gerard Rennick, and Senator Malcolm Roberts for their unwavering commitment to pushing for a resolution to this issue. Their dedication to uncovering the truth and protecting public health is a beacon of hope in these challenging times.

Signing off for now

A17

Thanks for reading PharmaFiles by Aussie17! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

P.S. Hi friends, I haven't been writing much lately because I'm taking a break from the internet, at least until after the US election next month. There's just too much "noise," and I'd rather focus on spiritual matters. You're welcome to join me here if you're interested!