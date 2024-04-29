UK's Top Oncologist Prof Angus Dalgleish, Demands Immediate Ban on mRNA Gene Therapy Over Escalating Turbo Cancer Crisis

Well well well, two of the most senior oncologists in the world this week shared their alarming findings with the experimental COVID gene therapies. First, we have Prof. Fukushima, and now Prof Angus Dalgleish has reiterated his call to ban all mRNA vaccinations immediately in a forum with Senator Ron Johnson on April 26, 2024. [SOURCE]

Throw Professor Gabriel Oon in there too, Singapore’s most senior oncologist and founding President of Singapore’s Society of Oncology, who has been warning about the dangers of mRNA tech for some time now.

Could it be that these eminent oncologists from different parts of the world suddenly stopped supporting experimental vaccines and together started saying no to mRNA gene therapy as if they planned it? Let's get to the heart of it: what these three vocal critics have in common is that they're retired. This means they don't have to worry about losing their jobs or money for speaking up. But there are many others still working who keep quiet because they're afraid of risking their jobs.

So, here comes Prof Angus Dalgleish. He's not just any doctor making noise online; he's a major player in the health field, the genius behind the discovery of the CD4 receptor, and now the head of The Institute of Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy. Discovering the CD4 receptor is a massive deal because it's like finding the secret entrance that the HIV virus uses to invade the body's cells, causing AIDS. Prof Dalgleish's discovery has led to breakthroughs in medicine, allowing us to create treatments that lock this entrance and keep the virus out. Because of his work, we've been able to give people fighting HIV a fighting chance. That's why Prof Dalgleish is such a big name in the battle against HIV/AIDS.

Regarding the mRNA gene therapy, Prof. Dalgleish didn't just talk about the bad stuff linked to spike proteins, like blood clotting and the scary Guillain-Barre syndrome. He went even further, sharing stories about his patients. These were people who had been doing well in their fight against cancer, but after getting the booster shot, they faced big setbacks. Their cancer came back worse than before. "I started to see in my melanoma clinic patients who'd been stable for years, who suddenly came in, relapsed. Sometimes the relapse was quite vicious. I mean, they had very bad disease. We had to treat them all over again," he said. This shows how tough things got for them after the booster.

On top of that, Prof Angus Dalgleish watched three of his friends get the booster shot because they wanted to travel after being trapped at home for two to three years. Tragically, all three of them saw their cancer come back. Even worse, two of them died because the cancer didn't respond to the treatments that usually work. This heartbreaking experience is why Dalgleish has started to speak out so strongly. He calls the use of mRNA platform in infectious disease “a gross medical negligence... really, this criminal negligence now, knowing what we do.” If that's not a mic drop moment, I don’t know what is.

But why are Dalgleish and his fellow big-shot cancer doctors the only ones speaking up loudly while others stay quiet? It's simple. They can. Being retired means they don't have to worry about losing their jobs for saying what they think is wrong with the vaccines. This freedom lets them talk openly about their concerns.

Dalgleish is echoing what his oncology colleagues are calling for: a complete stop to using all mRNA gene therapy. He thinks the booster shot, once praised during the pandemic, is actually causing more problems than it solves. So, what do we have here, folks? A trio of retired oncological rebels, wielding nothing but their knowledge and experience, standing up against an industry seemingly hell-bent on its own agenda. It's a stark reminder of the price of silence and the value of speaking out, no matter how heavy the crown. Let the rallying cry of Prof Angus Dalgleish, Prof Fukushima, and Prof Gabriel Oon echo far and wide: It's time to question, time to demand better, and, dare I say, time to listen to those no longer shackled by the golden handcuffs of job security.

