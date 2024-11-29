Silence in the Face of Truth: WA Government Absent in The Great Debate on mRNA Vaccine DNA Contamination

[FULL VIDEO CLIPS BELOW]

A storm is brewing in Australia as tensions rise over mRNA vaccine safety. Yesterday, the Riverside Theatre in Perth was poised to host the Great Debate, centering on the controversial issue of DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines. This topic has deeply divided Australians, igniting widespread demand for clear answers and accountability from health authorities.

However, Western Australia’s leaders, including Premier Roger Cook and Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson, were glaringly absent, demonstrating a frustrating lack of commitment to transparency and accountability. The absence of these leaders at such a critical event is a slap in the face to Australians who trusted these officials with their health and safety. It speaks volumes about their conviction, or lack thereof, concerning the mounting allegations against the safety of Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines.

Julian Gillespie started by delivering a powerful speech highlighting the synthetic DNA contamination found in Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines. He emphasized that this is not merely a scientific anomaly, but a national crisis affecting every Australian family trusting in our public health system. Renowned experts like Kevin McKernan, David Speicher, and Professor Philip Buckhaults have confirmed excessive levels of synthetic DNA contamination globally—including findings from Professor Koenig in Germany and Dr. Didier Raoult's team in France. Gillespie declared emphatically, "Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a regional issue, it is a global catastrophe."

Julian Gillespie criticized the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for dismissing findings about synthetic DNA contamination in vaccines as misinformation. This response from the TGA has faced significant scrutiny for lacking transparency and accountability. Rebekah Barnett, among others, has challenged the TGA's stance by presenting detailed reports and analyses that counter their dismissal.

Julian then shared a particularly alarming detail from Professor Buckhaults' research, who showed last week that the DNA contamination integrates itself into the human genome, posing a potential biogenic time bomb capable of altering human genomes. He condemned the Therapeutic Goods Administration for failing to address this, noting their recent dismissal of the findings as misinformation. Instead of accountability, "Who within the TGA has stepped forward to defend this statement? No one. No names, no credentials, just faceless bureaucracy hiding behind its logo."

With urgency heightened, Gillespie called for action, urging people to demand protection from councils, challenge the "disgusting silence of Canberra," and let their voices echo to demand the truth. He stressed that this fight is about more than just answers; it's a battle for the nation's soul and for future generations. The time for waiting is over—the time for action is now.

Senator Malcolm Roberts then delivered a powerful speech, urging a deeper examination of mortality rates rather than focusing solely on death counts. He noted that while deaths might seem inconsequential amidst a growing population, understanding mortality rates per 100,000 individuals is crucial. Roberts explained that for over two decades, mortality rates had been on a decline, hitting a record low in 2020 with 491 deaths per 100,000 people. However, a concerning increase was observed in 2021 and 2022, which he attributed not to COVID-19 itself but to the COVID injections. Citing specific regions, he stated, "Queensland and Western Australia, we believe, were the only two places in the world where people were injected before COVID arrived. So we know it wasn't COVID, it was the injections!"

Senator Roberts highlighted that despite a slight decrease, mortality rates remain higher than the long-term trend, closely linked with the COVID injections, particularly the boosters. He referenced a peer-reviewed study from the University of Sydney, which found a strong correlation between booster vaccinations and excess deaths across Australian states, emphasizing that further exploration of these associations is vital for public health.

Concluding his speech, Senator Roberts passionately called for a Royal Commission, underscoring the need for justice, compensation, trust, and accountability. "I've said it before and I'll say it again. We need a Royal Commission now. I will continue until we hound these bastards down!" he urged, driven by a deep concern for public welfare. His gratitude was apparent as he thanked the audience for their shared commitment and presence.

Professor Ian Brighthope then delivered an impassioned speech, expressing grave concerns over the alarming patterns observed in patients worldwide following the administration of COVID-19 vaccines. As a veteran medical professional who returned from retirement specifically to address the growing crisis, Professor Brighthope emphasized the need for immediate action to help those scrambling for assistance amid deteriorating health and premature deaths.

Drawing from well-established scientific research and his own clinical experiences, Professor Brighthope highlighted the risks associated with synthetic DNA contamination in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He warned that this contamination poses substantial threats of genomic instability, potentially leading to cancers, autoimmune diseases, mutations, and hereditary disorders. The technology used, involving lipid nanoparticles that deliver synthetic DNA fragments throughout the body, was never proven safe for preventing viral infections before its deployment in COVID-19 vaccines. The implications are vast, as this DNA can integrate into genetic material in every organ, from the brain to the heart, liver, and reproductive organs, with dire consequences.

Professor Brighthope expressed a disturbing trend noted by healthcare professionals globally: patients who have been in remission and cancer-free for years are now relapsing with aggressive, rapid-growth cancers shortly after receiving booster doses. These "turbo cancers" contradict traditional cancer behavior, appearing suddenly and spreading aggressively across multiple organs. Examples included rapid relapses of pancreatic, ovarian, lung, and colorectal cancers, the latter showing explosive growth patterns previously unseen. Particularly alarming were cases of multiple, genetically diverse cancers arising in the same organ or the shocking instance of a woman diagnosed with three distinct breast cancers simultaneously. These developments underscore an unprecedented health crisis that demands immediate attention.

Professor Brighthope criticized public health authorities for their reluctance to acknowledge the correlation between these rapid-onset cancers and the vaccines, urging them to take responsibility for monitoring and addressing emerging cancer trends. Despite administering over 60 million vaccine doses to Australians, governmental agencies, particularly the Department of Health, have failed to make crucial post-vaccination cancer data publicly accessible. Brighthope didn't mince words, describing this neglect as a significant breach in public health oversight and warning of a potential long-term health crisis unfolding.

He also spoke candidly about the broader implications of vaccine technology, which was known to be unsafe from past research. The delivery method, using lipid nanoparticles, allows modified RNA and endotoxin contaminants to penetrate various body systems, a risk well-understood but ignored by regulatory bodies. The repeated mantra of "safe and effective," unsupported by adequate evidence, was criticized as misleading, with Brighthope decrying the lack of accountability from manufacturers and calling the 95% efficacy claim a statistical deception.

His speech called for urgent action to halt the distribution of potentially contaminated vaccines, advocating for transparency and placing human life and dignity above politics and profit. Professor Brighthope concluded with a plea for truth to triumph over censorship and coercion, noting that the health of future generations relies on the decisive steps taken today. He implored everyone to advocate for themselves and their communities, ensuring that the lessons learned from this crisis will guide a safer, more ethical path forward. Thanking the audience, he left them with a resonant call to action and a blessing, underscoring the gravity and urgency of addressing this global crisis.

Despite the big issues at The Great Debate, Western Australia's leaders, including Premier Roger Cook and Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson, didn't show up. They chose to hide behind pre-written speeches, throwing stones from behind the teleprompter and friendly, corrupt journalists while avoiding genuine conversations and confronting real questions. This is why the mainstream media has failed us. This avoidance is frustrating and makes it hard to trust them. We need leaders who can talk openly and honestly without reading from a script. Australians deserve leaders who will face tough questions and put people's needs first, not just focus on looking good. It's time we demand more from our leaders and make sure they earn our trust.

Senator Malcolm Roberts



