Over a year ago, on September 14, 2023, Dr. Phillip Buckhaults provided testimony to the South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Ad-Hoc Committee, bringing attention to a critical concern. He expressed his surprise at detecting DNA contaminants in the vaccines and underscored the urgent necessity for comprehensive investigations. A video of his testimony is available for viewing here:

Fast forward to today, in his latest experiment, he demonstrated that plasmid DNA from these vaccines can indeed integrate into the DNA of normal cells—an idea many pharma-linked critics scoffed at.

Working with human epithelial stem cells, which are similar to those in the human colon, Dr. Buckhaults and his team vaccinated these cells and monitored them over a month. They discovered that pieces of the vaccine's plasmid DNA remained in the “vaccinated” cells' genomic DNA using a robust qPCR protocol previously shared online.

This experiment was primarily conducted to confront the naysayers—individuals who were, according to Dr. Buckhaults, "paid to publicly ridicule this idea (and slander my reputation)." The experiment was a direct response to those who doubted him and questioned his integrity, proving them wrong with undeniable scientific evidence.

Prof. Buckhaults highlighted the unfairness between the financial and emotional toll of proving science versus the ease with which his detractors could attack his reputation, calling it "asymmetric reputation warfare."

A month ago, Kevin McKernan revealed early studies showing the presence of Pfizer contaminated DNA in cancer biopsy samples (see video clip at the end of the article below).

Signing off for now

A17