In a troubling development, another lab has reported DNA contamination in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines. If you're not up to date, here are the previous independent tests that also confirmed this contamination.

Despite these consistent findings, health authorities continue to push the vaccine rollout while failing to address mounting concerns about safety and transparency.

Published in the Journal of High School Science, students under the help of FDA personnels Drs. S. Liu, P. Selvaraj and Wang discovered DNA contaminants levels range from 6 to 470 times the acceptable limit.

The research, led by Tyler Wang at Centreville High School, highlights the sheer scale of this oversight, yet regulatory bodies remain largely unperturbed.

You might think these are just a group of school students, but Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, a scientist who also discovered the DNA contaminants in his lab, noted, "these kids had help from people inside the FDA, which is significant."

Quoting the study's discussion: "The potential health risk posed by residual small DNA fragments is currently unknown. Theoretically, DNA fragments can be directly integrated into host genome, increasing the risk of insertional mutagenesis. Alternatively, DNA fragments may contain oncogenes that may induce carcinogenesis if ingressed into host cells."

To explain this in simpler terms, these tiny DNA fragments might pose health risks, but we're not sure yet. There's a worry that they could mix with our own DNA, potentially causing genetic changes, or "mutations," that might lead to diseases. Additionally, if these fragments contain cancer-causing genes, known as oncogenes, entering our cells could increase the risk of cancer.

Isn't it amusing? On one side, experts admit they're unsure about the risks of these DNA fragments. Yet, health authorities confidently assure us that the vaccines are "totally safe." This contradiction might make one wonder: are we now relying on crystal balls to guarantee safety? It seems that claiming "we don't know" while insisting everything is perfectly fine is a fascinating new approach to public health messaging!

However, public health officials seem to be completely ignoring doctors on the ground, like Dr. James Royle, a cancer surgeon from the UK,

…along with numerous eminent oncologists who have been raising concerns about hyper-progressive cancers.

Public health officials and politicians pushing the genetic mRNA vaccines are probably now shaking in their boots, as a new HHS under the direction of Robert F. Kennedy, who will probably be confirmed soon, is likely to burst the dam. My only suggestion is to load up on popcorn to ensure you don’t run out while the movie reaches its climax!

Thanks to Maryanne Demasi for bringing this to everyone’s attention!

