Scott Adams Fires a Warning Shot to Senators Opposing RFK's Confirmation as HHS Secretary!

In his daily podcast, Coffee with Scott Adams, yesterday, Scott Adams, the renowned creator of the 'Dilbert' comic, issued a strong warning to senators considering voting against the confirmation of Robert Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services Secretary.

Adams views Kennedy’s appointment as a crucial turning point in the battle against compromised food systems and the influence of corrupt big pharma. With Kennedy facing a demanding confirmation process in the Senate today and tomorrow, Adams expressed that his disappointment would be immense if Kennedy is not confirmed as HHS Secretary.

His sentiments tap into the deep-rooted concerns of many citizens eager for change in Washington D.C. Adams emphasized that this isn't just politics for him, but a personal crusade: "Anybody who votes against RFK Jr., given that he might be the only one who can save us from our food supply and bad pharma, I'm taking this really personally."

Adams also made it clear that he is prepared to challenge those who oppose Kennedy: "No flexibility. This one just has to get done. There's no option on this one." He argues that the stakes are too high to allow political games to override solid judgment.

Adams' powerful message follows Nicole Shanahan’s strong warning to senators, where she emphasized importance of Robert Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation. Shanahan called on everyone to contact their U.S. senators and advocate for a 'yes' vote on Kennedy's nomination. "He is more than qualified, he's proven, principled, and prepared to lead," she said.

Shanahan reminded senators of her role in helping elect Democratic candidates in Georgia in 2020, altering the Senate's makeup. She directly addressed Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, warning, "I will make it my personal mission that you lose your seats in the Senate if you vote against the future health of America's children."

Her bipartisan message also targeted senators like Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Lisa Murkowski, and Bernie Sanders. She stated plainly that obstructing RFK Jr.'s confirmation would have significant consequences: "If you vote against him, I will personally fund challengers to primary you in your next election, and I will enlist hundreds of thousands to join me."

Shanahan's and Scott Adams’ messages called for reducing the overwhelming influence of Big Pharma and Big Agriculture. They urged senators to support Kennedy’s confirmation as a step toward greater transparency and accountability in government. Their passionate appeal added considerable weight to the movement for Kennedy’s appointment, aiming to inspire meaningful change for the benefit of all Americans.

