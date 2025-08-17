For those of you on X, you might have seen the viral post(22M views) by Prof. Jiang, a Yale-educated Chinese Canadian, who predicted Trump would win the 2024 election and attack Iran.

I was watching some of his clips recently and found him to be a pretty smart cookie. In a clip talking about Geopolitics and the 2nd American Civil War, Professor Jiang lays it out plain on why people have lost trust in institutions. Citing the example that governments and elites locked down entire nations, wrecked lives, and shoved unproven jabs down everyone's throats with zero real evidence that COVID was the apocalypse they claimed. Kids couldn't go to school, the poor couldn't work, and for what? A rushed, experimental mRNA concoction that we now know has caused more harm than good in countless cases. It's the kind of straight talk that's music to my ears as someone who's been skeptical of this whole mRNA push from day one.

Professor Xueqin Jiang isn't your typical talking head—he's an analyst who digs into history to predict the future, and he's been blowing up recently for his spot-on calls. He gained fame through a series of viral YouTube videos where he breaks down geopolitical shifts, civilizational collapses, and elite power plays. For instance, in one talk, he predicted escalations in the Middle East, including tensions leading to what he calls the "Iran wars"—a reference to the brewing conflicts involving Iran, Israel, and their proxies that have heated up dramatically in recent months. His channel exploded after videos like his geo-political predictions for the next 10-20 years (check it out here:

where he warns about empire breakdowns, wars, and the rise of new powers). People started paying attention when his forecasts on Russia, China, and the West started aligning with real-world events, like Russia's maneuvers in Ukraine and the fracturing of global alliances. He's got a Substack too:

where he dives deeper into these themes, building a community around "predictive history." It's raw, unfiltered analysis that's resonated with folks tired of mainstream narratives.

The video I tweeted is from his talk on institutional collapse. Full version here:

In it, Professor Jiang points to COVID as a prime example of how elites have eroded trust. He says: "Then you had Covid, right? Covid, where the government, the elite, locked down the entire nation. Kids could not go to school, the poor could not go to work and make a living. And there was absolutely no evidence that Covid was actually dangerous. Okay? Then the government made everyone take an experimental vaccine." Boom. He's echoing what many of us skeptics have been screaming since 2020. No long-term studies, rushed under Operation Warp Speed, and pushed with mandates that trampled freedoms. And now? We're seeing the fallout—spiking excess deaths, myocarditis in young people, and a laundry list of side effects that Big Pharma and governments still downplay.

But let's unpack why this hits so hard—and why we need to condemn the hell out of these elites.

First off, Professor Jiang isn't coming from inside Big Pharma like I did, but his outsider perspective as a historian cuts through the BS. He's spotting patterns: wars in Afghanistan and Iraq fought for no good reason, the 2008 financial crisis where banks stole from the poor and got bailed out, and now COVID. Each time, elites in power knew what they were doing—they cared about control and profits, not people. In the case of the vaccines, it's the same playbook. Governments colluded with pharma giants to roll out these experimental mRNA shots, hyping them as "safe and effective" while burying dissent. Remember how they censored doctors and scientists who raised alarms? How they coerced billions into taking something that hadn't been properly tested?

This isn't just incompetence—it's criminal. These institutions and elites played god with people's lives, turning the world into a giant lab experiment. They locked us down, destroyed economies, and injected experimental tech into arms under the guise of "public health." And for what? Billions in profits for Pfizer and Moderna, while everyday folks suffered. Kids lost years of education, mental health crises skyrocketed, and the poor got poorer. No accountability, no apologies. Just more gaslighting. We should be furious. These so-called leaders—politicians, health officials, and billionaire puppeteers—treated us like guinea pigs. They shattered trust in institutions, and as Professor Jiang says, today in America (and honestly, worldwide), there's no trusted institution left. Good riddance to that facade.

Signing off for now,

A17