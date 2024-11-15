Hi friends, it’s over. Donald Trump kept his promise and appointed RFK as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. FDA, CDC all report into RFK.

I believe, he will expose everything shortly.

This is a good time to rewatch the entire 3 hour uncensored RFK video with Joe Rogan to fully understand his thought processes, recorded just a couple of months ago.

Signing off for now

-A17

PS: once the mRNA is pulled from the market, it is likely that I will be shutting down my social media or go inactive soon.

I don’t have any financial gains doing this for three years and in fact I’ve gone negative in terms of personal net worth.

Also, I’m really not eager to sell any “health supplements” or monetize this war in any way. I find it hypocritical.

I really appreciate the donations over the last few years, which kept me going (for full disclosure, approx. 150 paid subscribers).

Unless, of course if RFK doesn’t keep his promises which I highly doubt.

You will find me more active with my first love, Jesus Christ on Solomonsporch.net