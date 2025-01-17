The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is a political party that has been rapidly gaining attention and influence in the country. Despite mainstream media (MSM) often labeling them as far-right in an attempt to stoke fears and link them with Nazi Germany, the AfD has secured representation in 14 out of 16 German state parliaments, demonstrating growing acceptance and support among German voters, even amidst media bias.

In the European Parliament elections in June 2024, the AfD finished second in Germany with 15.9% of the vote. This success underscores their rising popularity. In Thuringia, their significant victory with 32.8% of the vote in the September 2024 elections marked the first state election win for a far-right party in Germany since World War II.

One of the reason for the AfD's growing traction is the increasing concern among Germans about the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines, particularly the mRNA vaccines. Many believe that governments and the MSM have not been transparent about these side effects. Under the leadership of co-chairwoman Alice Elisabeth Weidel, who has been leading the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag since October 2017, the party has been vocal about these concerns. With the growing awareness that DNA-contaminated mRNA vaccines may have caused more harm than good, Weidel, during a recent address, promised to hold accountable those authorities who misled the public about the risks of the COVID-19 vaccines.

"Maybe one more thing about Corona. There were so many vaccination deaths and people with vaccine side effects. I would hope that responsibility would be taken especially for these people. This cannot be undone, but one can ask for forgiveness. And we can also forgive, but hiding and belittling the opinion is something, and I solemnly promise you here today, that this is something where we, as Alternative for Germany, will pursue and hold these people accountable if they do not take responsibility themselves."

Her statement was met with thunderous applause. As of December 28, 2024, polling data shows the AfD as the second most popular party in Germany, with 19% voter support, just behind the CDU/CSU coalition at 30%. Despite the MSM narrative, the data indicates the AfD's growing strength in national politics.

Looking to the future, the AfD is poised to become the largest opposition party in the German parliament after the February 2025 federal elections. With continued support, the AfD's role and influence in German politics are expected to grow even further. In summary, the AfD is rapidly rising, with electoral successes and strong polling highlighting their impact on German politics, amidst government transparency issues and MSM criticism.

Maybe Elon Musk have a point here…

