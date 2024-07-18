WARNING: You May Have Contaminated Food on Your Shelf

This story has so many similarities with how our regulators exposed citizens to the contaminated and harmful mRNA experimental drug that I just have to mention it. It's also a warning about how incompetent (or nefarious, depending on what you believe) our governments have become. On top of that, our corrupt news media won't report the important issues because the story doesn't generate ad revenue.

So what happened? Last week, a scandal broke out in China that has everyone in China talking. Imagine your cooking oil being transported in the same truck that carries kerosene, and the worst part? Those trucks aren't being cleaned in between. You would think that something like this would happen in isolation, but it hasn't.

The whole thing started when Beijing News, a local newspaper, published an investigation revealing this shocking practice in the transportation industry. According to the report, several tanker trucks were transporting edible cooking oil right after unloading coal oil, with no cleaning process in between. This is apparently an "open secret" in the industry. But why would anyone do this? The answer is simple: cost-cutting. Companies save money by not cleaning the trucks.

Furthermore, this isn’t some small, isolated company involved in this scandal. We’re talking about SinoGrain here, one of China’s biggest, if not the biggest, state-owned enterprises. They primarily export agricultural products all over the world.

So what are our government regulators doing? Well, according to ABC News Australia, the “Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry will seek assurances from China that cooking oils exported to Australia are safe for consumption.”

So is that it? Around one week has passed since the scandal broke out and they have acknowledged that some of the cooking oils imported to Australia are from one of the companies implicated, but there will be no further checks? That’s like knowing that the mRNA vaccine is contaminated with DNA and we are just waiting for Pfizer to tell us that it is safe and effective.

Here's the kicker. As one of the largest suppliers of cooking oils in China, it's inevitable that they are supplying cooking oil for a lot of China-based food products too, like packaged snacks, instant noodles, and ready-made meals. Are these contaminated too?

Are our regulators incompetent or nefarious? God help us! Please share this with your friends and family.

