Sudden Deaths of Four Teen Athletes in Tennessee Ignite Firestorm Over COVID Vaccine Safety!

"..questions raised about the COVID vaccine and the impact on the heart and if that is manifesting in young athletes.."
Aussie17
Nov 02, 2024
Four young athletes have tragically passed away in Tennessee over the last six months while engaging in their passion—running. This alarming pattern has finally led mainstream media and health authorities to critically examine the potential dangers associated with experimental COVID-19 genetic experiment vaccines.

The shockwave of grief and concern has coursed through communities, with parents, educators, and coaches demanding answers. Dr. English Flack, a prominent cardiologist, has voiced her concern, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. “It certainly is concerning,” she remarked, highlighting how these unexpected deaths are reshaping her understanding of typical medical patterns.

At the heart of this investigation is the pressing question of the COVID-19 vaccine's safety for young athletes.

“There have been questions raised about the COVID vaccine and the impact on the heart and if that is manifesting in young athletes. Is that a question that needs to be asked?”

Dr. Flack’s response: “I think we should ask every question that we can think of at this moment and we're not going to discount anything.”

The tragic loss of these young lives has sparked widespread frustration at the delayed examination of vaccine safety claims. Many are dismayed that the medical narrative labeling these vaccines as "safe and effective" has not been more rigorously questioned before now.

In the wake of these heartbreaking events, transparency from health authorities is not just necessary—it’s critical. The message from these tragedies is clear: We cannot afford to ignore or postpone crucial inquiries into the genetic experiment’s safety. It is incumbent upon the medical community and regulators to ensure exhaustive investigations are undertaken, to safeguard against further devastation.

Meanwhile, this is probably a good time to remind everyone that Pfizer hid a 66% increase in cardiovascular deaths among the vaccinated.

How Pfizer’s Original mRNA Trial Hid a 66% Increase in Cardiovascular Death Rate Amongst the Vaccinated

Aussie17
·
Jun 29
How Pfizer’s Original mRNA Trial Hid a 66% Increase in Cardiovascular Death Rate Amongst the Vaccinated

Thanks to Dr. Clare Craig for highlighting this clip from Dr. David White on Twitter/X today. It's important for people to understand how Pfizer manipulated the categorization of deaths in their original trial, which led to politicians using the “safe and effective” narrative. Everyone should carefully watch this, as it not only raises concerns about Pf…

Read full story


VIDEO SOURCE

Signing off for now
A17

