Singaporean Dermatologist suffers stroke after mocking antivaxxers.

In October 2021, the Singaporean government barred unvaccinated people from entering malls and dining in restaurants.

Dr. Jessica Ee, a Singaporean dermatologist, expressed her delight on social media at this decision. Her snarky Facebook comment, "I am loving the meltdown of antivaxxers," didn't age well. Recently, it came to light that Dr. Ee has been hospitalized for six months, recovering from a stroke.

Before anyone jumps to conclusions, it's important to state that I don't know if the experimental genetic mRNA therapy caused her condition. I also want to express my hopes for Dr. Jessica Ee's recovery. This article is not about mocking her but is intended to raise awareness of the dangers of experimental mRNA gene therapy.

We need to pay attention to growing concerns about these experimental genetic mRNA therapy. It's coming to light that despite assurances, the spike protein from the vaccine doesn't just stay in your arm. According to Pfizer's own documentations, it crosses into the brain, potentially causing neurological damage. It spreads to almost every organ in the body; it doesn't just stay in the arm!

Meanwhile, governments insist that COVID-19 itself is causing these health issues. They’re not telling you that your natural immune system can clear the actual virus, while the spike protein produced by the mRNA gene therapy might continue indefinitely. Don't just take my word for it; pay attention to what Dr. Robert Redfield, former CDC head, had to say in a recent interview.

Source: https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1798421056941601194

I've spent 20 years in the pharma world, selling and marketing drugs (including vaccines) for companies like Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. Here’s what I learnt: many doctors lack serious knowledge about the pharma products they push. This scamdemic pandemic should be a wake-up call. Just because someone wears a white coat doesn't make them a pharmaceutical expert.

If you're interested in what really happens in the pharmaceutical industry, take a look at an article I wrote last year for Renegade Health titled "Confessions of A Pharma Insider," where I delve into the inner workings of the pharma business. With permission from Doc Anarchy, I’ve republished my article below. Please check out Doc Anarchy's Substack and consider subscribing.

Anyway, it's time for people to stop blindly following the medical elite and start asking tough questions. We deserve transparency and the truth, not coercion and half-truths wrapped in medical jargon.

Signing off for now!

A17

PS: Hey friends, thank you for supporting my work; I really appreciate it. I am taking a break until the U.S. elections because I am avoiding social media as much as possible. I will be back in full force after the elections, as I don’t intend to let these medical tyrants run scot-free.

Thank you again to my paid subscribers. I keep all my work free, and I provide no health product endorsements nor sell any health products to maintain an independent mind and avoid conflicts of interest. The support from paid subscribers has truly helped me through the last few years.

If you are interested in knowing my spiritual point of view on why I have been avoiding social media in recent weeks, here it is: