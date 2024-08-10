Playback speed
Shocking Death! Susan Wojcicki, Former CEO of YouTube, Passes Away at 56 after a two year battle with cancer

"We removed over a million videos associated with COVID"
Aussie17
Aug 10, 2024
136
Transcript

Susan Wojcicki, the former CEO of YouTube, has passed away at the age of 56 after a two-year battle with cancer.

In a 2021 interview, Wojcicki discussed her approach to combating vaccine misinformation. She detailed how YouTube implemented ten specific policies related to COVID-19, including the removal of content that violated these guidelines. Under her leadership, YouTube removed over a million videos associated with COVID “misinformation.”

Wojcicki worked collaboratively with the Biden administration and health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, to address vaccine hesitancy. This initiative included leveraging creators to disseminate trusted information and sharing personal stories from individuals about their decision to get vaccinated.

Coincidentally, this week, the world also says goodbye to Jane Hansen, a well-known Australian television reporter. In her 50s, Hansen was a prominent figure at The Sunday Telegraph and previously worked as a war correspondent and for "A Current Affair." Admired for her fearless journalism and commitment to revealing the truth, she passed away on August 6, 2024, after an 18-month battle with glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive form of brain cancer.

In 2021, Hansen made a significant impact with her documentary titled "Big Shots: Anti-vaxxers Exposed," which aimed to combat vaccine hesitancy during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We bid farewell to these two fearless women who made significant contributions to combating misinformation, particularly in the fight against anti-vaxxers. Their unwavering dedication to truth will inspire and leave a lasting legacy.

Meanwhile, please take a moment to read the article below on the increasing number of turbo hyper-progressive cancer cases.

GLOBAL ALERT: Cancer experts and renowned Oncologists Worldwide Call For Immediate Halt to mRNA Gene Therapy Amid Surge of Hyper-progressive cancer cases

Aussie17
·
May 20
GLOBAL ALERT: Cancer experts and renowned Oncologists Worldwide Call For Immediate Halt to mRNA Gene Therapy Amid Surge of Hyper-progressive cancer cases

In recent discussions surrounding the surge in aggressive cancer cases, often referred to as "Turbo Cancer," Dr. Maarten Fornerod is joining a growing assembly of oncologists and cancer experts who are raising serious concerns. They point to a troubling correlation between experimental mRNA gene therapy and the increase in these fast-progressing cancers.

Read full story

Signing off for now
A17

