BREAKING: CDC's ACIP Finally Admits Major mRNA Vaccine Safety Concerns!

In a jaw-dropping session at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting on September 19, 2025, two top experts, Dr. Charlotte Kuperwasser and Dr. Wafik El-Deiry, laid bare the serious doubts about mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. Their topic, called "Workgroup Safety Uncertainties of mRNA Vaccines," shredded the endless hype that these shots are "safe and effective." For years, governments, doctors, and drug companies have pushed these experimental injections as lifesavers with barely any downsides. It's not just minor glitches—it's big problems that could harm people long-term, all while boosters keep getting recommended.

Dr. Kuperwasser, an immunology and cancer specialist, and Dr. El-Deiry, a leading cancer researcher, reviewed key issues based on science papers, FDA info, and new data. They covered four main areas: how the vaccines mess with your immune system, where the mRNA and its parts end up in your body, a glitch called frameshifting that creates wrong proteins, and leftover junk like DNA in the vaccines. They focused on what happens with repeated shots, like all those boosters. The data? Still coming in, but what's there is scary. "Safe and effective"? More like “risky and overhyped”.

1. Immune chaos: Shots trigger IgG4 "tolerance" antibodies after 2-3 doses

One big worry is how these vaccines change your immune system, especially after multiple doses. Think of your immune system as your body's security team—it fights off germs and remembers threats. But Dr. Kuperwasser explained that mRNA shots can tweak this team in weird ways, and we don't fully know the long-term effects yet.

A key issue is something called IgG4 class switching. Antibodies are like special proteins your body makes to tag and destroy invaders. There are different types: some ramp up the fight (like IgG1 or IgG3), while IgG4 is more chill—it calms things down to avoid overreactions, like in allergies or even helping tumors hide. A major study by Irrgang and team showed that after Pfizer's vaccine, people's bodies start making more of this chill IgG4 against the COVID spike protein, especially after the second and third shots. This happens months later and might make your antibodies less effective at fighting the virus, almost like teaching your immune system to tolerate it instead of attacking. Other studies back this up, showing similar shifts after repeated mRNA doses, even in older folks.

It's not just antibodies. The vaccines can create "anti-idiotype" antibodies—basically, copies that might confuse your immune system—and change how antibodies are built, affecting if they trigger inflammation or not. Inflammation is like your body's alarm system; too much is bad, but too little means threats slip by.

Then there are cytokines, which are chemical messengers that tell immune cells what to do. After vaccination, some inflammatory ones stay high for months, which could lead to ongoing low-level irritation in the body. This might explain why some people report more infections or feeling run down after shots. Research from Yale's Akiko Iwasaki lab found changes in T cells—key fighters in your immune army—including fewer helpful CD4 T cells (the coordinators) and more of certain CD8 T cells that release a pro-inflammatory chemical called TNF-alpha.

Bottom line: These changes could stick around, messing with how your body handles not just COVID, but other bugs too. Dr. Kuperwasser said we need more studies on long-term effects on both your quick-response (innate) and memory-based (adaptive) immunity.

Digging deeper, these aren't isolated findings. Repeated mRNA shots amplify IgG4 in ways that might blunt your antiviral power. And non-specific effects could impact other vaccines or illnesses. The ACIP talk calls for research— but why wasn't this done before mandating boosters?

And finally this isn't new—we wrote about these IgG4 issues all the way back in 2022. I even made a funny video about it; check it out in the article below!

2. Biodistribution havoc!

Biodistribution, or where the mRNA and its lipid bubbles (tiny fat packets that carry it) travel in your body. We were told it stays in the arm muscle, makes spike protein briefly, and poof—gone. Wrong. Dr. Kuperwasser showed data proving it spreads far and wide, lasting way longer than expected.

Pfizer didn't test their actual vaccine mRNA; they used a stand-in with a glow-in-the-dark tag in rats. Most stayed at the shot site, but a lot went to the liver. This might miss low levels elsewhere. Moderna? No direct test either—they used a different mRNA in rats, finding it in lymph nodes, spleen, eyes, liver, heart, lungs, testes, and even the brain. It even crosses the blood-brain barrier, the body's shield for the brain.

In people, it's the same: mRNA and spike protein show up in blood, lymph nodes, heart, brain, and more. It doesn't vanish quick—studies detect it weeks or months later, up to 30 days in the heart or even 706 days in some cases.

To put it simply: The vaccines weren't tested properly pre-launch, spread system-wide, and hang around, turning cells everywhere into spike factories. Spike is the virus's hook—toxic in high amounts, potentially causing heart inflammation (myocarditis), brain issues, or fertility problems. It's in breast milk, ovaries, even crossing to fetuses. "Safe and effective"? This explains side effects we were told were rare or unrelated. Regulators cut corners; now persistence means chronic exposure. Spike in brain arteries could link to strokes or fog. For kids or pregnant women? Reckless.

The lipid type affects spread, but companies prioritized speed. Factors like age slow clearance. The ACIP highlights questions for monitoring—should've been done years ago.

3. Frameshifting Glitch

Dr. El-Deiry explained ribosomal frameshifting, a slip-up in how cells read mRNA to make proteins. Normally, cells read in groups of three letters (codons) to build the right protein. But the fake uridine (pseudouridine) added to mRNA vaccines to make them last longer causes the reading machine (ribosome) to skip, making wrong, off-target proteins—up to 10 times more often.

These aren't the intended spike; they're random bits that trigger immune attacks, including antibodies. But are they harmless, toxic, or cancer-promoting? Unknown. Health effects from long-term production? Not studied.

This is proof mRNA tech is flawed. Modifications for stability backfire, creating rogue stuff. About 8% could be wrong proteins. Might cause autoimmunity or other issues. Critics say no harm shown, but we haven't looked hard.

Hey I wrote about this all the way back in 2023 and I even drew a meme to illustrate it!

Read the article that I wrote in 2023 here:

4. DNA Contamination + SV40: Stuffs That Could Rewrite Your Genes

The scariest part: impurities, like leftover DNA from making the vaccines. Dr. El-Deiry cited Speicher et al., who checked 32 vials and found broken plasmid DNA in Pfizer and Moderna—exceeding FDA limits. Pfizer had SV40 bits (a virus-linked cancer promoter) not in Moderna.

FDA's 10 ng limit is for plain DNA, not wrapped in lipids that sneak it into cells and nuclei, where it could integrate and disrupt genes. Billions of fragments per dose. SV40 raises cancer fears, like old polio shots.

This is negligence. Contaminated products, undisclosed—could cause persistent spike or gene changes. "Safe"? More like dirty.

Ditch the "Safe and Effective" Lie Now!

Finally, Dr El-Deiry mentioned that there is no big U.S. studies on cancer post-vax, but case reports pile up: 48+ including skin lymphomas, pancreatic with worse outcomes tied to high IgG4, colorectal mismatches. Some debunk "turbo cancer" as myth, citing no surge in data. But plausible links: IgG4 tolerance, spike linger, DNA insertion.

For years, those of us questioning the relentless "safe and effective" mantra of mRNA vaccines were smeared as anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists, or science deniers. We raised alarms about immune risks, biodistribution, faulty proteins, and DNA contamination—concerns dismissed as misinformation. The ACIP's September 19, 2025, revelations from Dr. Kuperwasser and Dr. El-Deiry are our vindication. Their data-driven exposé confirms what we’ve been shouting: these shots carry serious, understudied risks. From immune sabotage to cancer-linked impurities, the truth is out. It's time to stop the boosters, demand real research, and hold Big Pharma accountable.

We weren’t wrong—we were ahead of the curve.

