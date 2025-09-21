Press Conference Alert: Eminent German Doctors, Professors, and 200+ Signatories Demand Immediate Ban on mRNA COVID Vaccines Amid Soaring Health Crisis and Plummeting Birth Rates

(Full Subtitled 2 hour Press Conference at the end of article)

In the same week that Japan held a press conference calling for a moratorium on mRNA vaccines, a group of nine eminent German health experts—including professors, doctors, and a pharmacist—held a press conference to warn about the risks of mRNA vaccines and demand their immediate suspension. Organized by the MWM-Proof Initiative and supported by over 200 signatories, including doctors, lawyers, and health professionals, they called for open discussions with policymakers. Their goal is to halt mRNA vaccines until their safety is thoroughly studied, citing associations with increased mortality, chronic illnesses, and declining birth rates. They urged the public to visit mwm-proof.com to sign the petition.

The two-hour press conference, available to watch in German here, features several presenters. Let me summarize what each of them said.

Dr. Dirk Volker Seeling, a psychologist and publisher, hosted the event. He focuses on health and societal issues, organizing expert discussions. Dr Seeling introduced the call for a moratorium on mRNA vaccines, pointing to data linking them to more deaths, diseases, and lower birth rates. He noted immune system issues like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, heart inflammation, and cancer risks from spike proteins, lipid nanoparticles, and DNA contaminants. The FDA calls mRNA vaccines gene therapy, which he says fits their genetic impacts.

Prof. Dr. Gerald Dyker, an organic chemistry professor at Ruhr University Bochum with over 160 papers, studies chemical safety and nanomaterials. Dr. Dyker questioned if mRNA vaccines are safely tested. He criticized the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut for political influence and weak checks, like only requiring 50% intact mRNA and doing visual inspections. Batches vary widely, with extra lipids or DNA impurities. A recent study found 75% of a key lipid (ALC-0315) is toxic due to ignored chemistry rules. With mRNA pushed for kids and animals, Dyker says approvals skip steps, risking health. The side effect list is massive compared to flu shots, demanding a rethink.

Dr. Andreas Sönnichsen, a professor of internal medicine and evidence-based medicine from the Medical University of Vienna, has training from Munich and leads rigorous health research. Dr Sönnichsen said vaccines for healthy people need strong proof. Approval studies focused on minor infections, not serious outcomes, showing just 0.7% effectiveness. They ignored early illnesses, and later data was flawed, hiding harms. Boosters? A study showed more shots meant more COVID cases. For kids, disease risk is near-zero, but side effects are 60x higher and deaths 20-25x worse than other vaccines. He called it a scandal, urging a stop and suggesting safer options for the elderly.

Dr. Kurt E. Müller, a dermatologist and environmental medicine expert, teaches at Dresden International University and has 28+ papers on immune health. Dr Müller linked mRNA vaccines to immune issues, based on 20 years of research. In 61 sick patients, high IL-10 and IL-4 levels showed weak defenses, causing autoimmune issues, allergies, and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome spikes. Low Interferon-Gamma and IL-2 raised tumor risks, worsened by SV40 in vaccines, a cancer-linked contaminant. Sudden deaths jumped 4x, nursing cases 7x. Spike proteins linger, causing harm. Müller, who warned against ventilators in 2020, demanded an immediate stop to this risky "gene therapy."

Prof. Dr. Konstantin Beck, a Swiss economist and statistician at the University of Lucerne, has 80+ papers on health economics and insurance. Prof Dr. Beck asked if mRNA vaccines harm fertility. He showed Swiss and Czech birth rates rose until 2021, then dropped sharply in 2022—68% of 38 European countries followed. High-vax areas had bigger declines (96% link). Pro-vaccine studies used tiny samples or tricks, like counting early miscarriages as unvaccinated. Critical studies (e.g., Israeli data) showed 42-142% higher fetal deaths. Beck said it’s unlikely women worldwide suddenly chose fewer kids. No safe pregnancy data exists, so he called for a moratorium.

Dr. Michael Nehls, a molecular geneticist and MD with 50+ papers, advised Germany’s Bundestag on pandemics. Dr. Nehls said severe illness comes from cytokine storms, not viruses, and can be stopped with lithium (2020/2022 trials: halved hospital stays, no ICU/deaths) or vitamin D (77x winter risk; 100-150 nmol/L nearly eliminates deaths). 2020 studies were buried, and EU caps blocked vitamin D use. Calcifediol cut ICU visits 25x. At 6€/year, it’s cheaper than masks. Dr. Nehls accused leaders of pushing mRNA by hiding cheap, safe options like diet and sleep, calling it criminal neglect.

Dr. Erich Freisleben, an internal medicine doctor with 37 years in Berlin, founded a holistic medicine network. Freisleben treated 250+ vaccine-injured patients; 55% had post-COVID-like symptoms (vs. 5% true long COVID). Only 3.4% had prior infections; 79% got sick within 14 days. Tests showed low T-cells and lingering spike proteins (even in blood, placentas, brains). His early warnings were ignored; 2023 guidelines later confirmed his findings. Only 6-8% of cases are recognized—a scandal. He urged a moratorium and more research to stop this "catastrophe."

Christina Delprete, a pharmacist from Switzerland, knows medicine production rules. Delprete criticized mRNA vaccine production for breaking quality rules. Batches had low intact mRNA, DNA contaminants, and SV40 (cancer-linked, per FDA limits). The EMA admitted issues. Tests skipped cancer risks and interactions, despite use in healthy or pregnant people. Production changes weren’t approved, and self-replicating RNA risks the environment. Delprete said emergencies don’t justify sloppy work—medicines must match labels and be safe. She demanded a full review to restore trust.

Prof. Dr. Dr. Christian Schubert, a medical psychology and psychoneuroimmunology expert at Innsbruck, has 100+ papers on stress and immunity. Dr. Schubert said medicine ignores mental health. Short-term fear helps immunity, but lockdowns and panic weakened key immune cells (NK, T-lymphocytes), per studies. No efforts supported hope, social bonds, or vitamin D—all proven to boost defenses. He called for future pandemics to focus on mental and immune strength, not just drugs. Chronic stress made COVID worse; a human-centered approach could have saved lives.

This week marks a huge turning point in the fight for truth about mRNA vaccines. From Japan’s bold press conference demanding a moratorium, to the ACIP’s explosive meetings finally acknowledging mRNA harms, and now this powerful German call for an immediate halt—backed by 200+ experts and hard data—the “safe and effective” narrative is crumbling. The evidence is undeniable and the truth is emerging like a tide that can no longer be held back.

Full Subtitled Clip: (Original Source from Youtube)