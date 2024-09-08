Press Conference: Prof. Dr. Shigetoshi Sano Reveals Disturbing Evidence of mRNA Vaccine Harms: "THESE ARE UNPRECENDENTED!"

In a press conference held in Japan on August 23, 2024, Professor Shigetoshi Sano, Deputy Representative and Specially Appointed Professor at Kochi University, delivered troubling insights on the health impacts of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. He is the former president of the Japanese Society for Cutaneous Immunology and Allergy (2019-2022) and currently serves as the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Dermatological Science (2023-present).

Prof. Sano was introduced by Masako Ganaha, who highlighted his significant contributions to medical research and his role in identifying vaccine-derived spike proteins in patients experiencing aftereffects. Prof. Sano sees approximately 150 to 200 patients each week, and his extensive experience in dermatology has positioned him as a key figure in understanding the potential harms of the mRNA vaccine.

Prof. Sano expressed serious concerns during his presentation, stating, “Since the vaccines began, we have increasingly noticed a rise in very peculiar cases.” He categorized the adverse effects observed from the mRNA vaccine into four main types, emphasizing that skin disorders are not only common but alarming.

Local Damage at the Injection Site: One of the most immediate effects seen in patients is localized injury at the injection site. Symptoms may include redness, swelling, and pain, which can sometimes escalate to severe reactions, including necrosis. This raises concerns about the vaccine's formulation and how it affects surrounding tissues. Spike-Related Diseases: The second category involves various skin conditions linked to vaccine-induced spike proteins. Prof. Sano highlighted manifestations like hives and rashes, which have been reported frequently among vaccinated individuals. This suggests that spike proteins might trigger unusual immune responses, leading to these concerning skin conditions. Exacerbation of Pre-existing Skin Conditions: Many patients have reported that the mRNA vaccine significantly worsens pre-existing dermatological issues. Prof. Sano noted that conditions like atopic dermatitis show increased severity post-vaccination, indicating that the vaccine can destabilize previously managed health issues. Compromised Immune Response: Finally, Prof. Sano discussed the potential negative impact on the immune system due to the mRNA vaccine. He suggested that the vaccine might activate dormant viruses, leading to outbreaks of conditions such as herpes. This indicates a troubling scenario for those already at risk or with underlying health concerns.

Among the many cases he has encountered, Prof. Sano shared the case of a man in his 70s who experienced severe complications following his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. “He experienced headaches and intense redness at the injection site, which eventually led to skin necrosis,” he reported. This raises critical questions about the supposed safety and efficacy of these vaccines.

Further detailing his findings, Prof. Sano noted the appearance of vitiligo in an elderly woman shortly after vaccination. He explained, “This is an autoimmune disorder induced by the vaccine,” illustrating how the repercussions of vaccination can be severe and immediate. These are not just isolated cases; they point to a troubling trend among vaccinated individuals.

One particularly distressing account involved an adult who developed persistent skin lesions that lasted three months after vaccination. “Such conditions usually resolve within 10 days to two weeks, but in this case, it persisted for three months,” he highlighted.

Prof. Sano’s findings did not stop at skin-related issues. He pointed out that spike proteins are not just accumulating in the skin but also pose risks to various organs. “The last patient experienced headaches, general fatigue, and even cardiac concerns,” he said. These symptoms suggest that issues visible in the skin may indicate broader systemic problems, reinforcing skepticism about the holistic safety profile of these vaccines. This raises an important concern: Are governments and health authorities around the world misleading the public into believing that mRNA vaccines are universally safe and effective?

In case you missed it, last week an important peer-reviewed paper was published in Nature, titled “Fibrin Drives Thromboinflammation and Neuropathology in COVID-19.”

The paper reveals that fibrin clots, which form in response to spike protein accumulation drive systemic thromboinflammation and can contribute to neurological issues like brain fog. It also finds that fibrin suppresses the activity of natural killer (NK) cells, which may have implications for immune responses, particularly in the context of cancer progression.

Many of us have been saying this over the last few years and have had our Facebook and Twitter accounts deactivated. But it’s all coming out now, one way or another, as people continue to drop dead suddenly and cancer rates are increasing. Here’s a “I told you so” moment from Kevin Sorbo, aka Hercules, in a recent interview. Listen to him recount how he warned a pregnant friend not to take the vaccine, but she did so anyway. Three weeks later, the baby died, and the autopsy revealed it was full of blood clots. (Last 10 seconds of the interview below)

Anyway, despite the alarming evidence presented by experts like Prof. Sano, mainstream narratives continue to insist on the safety and effectiveness (EDIT: I think they have kinda given up of the effectiveness) of mRNA vaccines. Governments and regulatory bodies are gaslighting the population, dismissing the real and troubling reports of mRNA vaccine side effects.

In closing, Prof. Sano summarized the serious implications of his work: “Various adverse effects have been caused by mRNA vaccines. These are unprecedented and lead to difficult-to-treat conditions.” As a concerned member of the public, I urge everyone to consider the data being shared by reputable professionals. The call for transparency and honest discourse about vaccine safety has never been more critical.

We must ask ourselves: Are we willing to ignore these findings and allow ourselves to be misled about the safety of vaccines gene therapy?

The health of millions may depend on it.



