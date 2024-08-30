Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
72

Popular YouTube Influencer Astonished at Number of Fellow Influencers Dropping Dead!

"It's 2024 and influencers are still dropping like flies. Three years on and we continue to see young and previously healthy people from all backgrounds dropping dead."
Aussie17
Aug 30, 2024
72
Share
Transcript

Popular YouTube influencer EONutrition recently posted a video expressing astonishment at the increasing number of fellow influencers who are suddenly passing away. As we find ourselves in 2024, the tragic trend of young, healthy individuals dying unexpectedly continues. The question many are asking is: why is this happening?

The video touched on the untimely death of several influencers, including the creator of the popular channel "Pretty Pastel Please." At just 30 years old, she succumbed to lymphocytic myocarditis, a heart condition previously considered rare. This pattern of sudden deaths doesn't stop there. Just a few weeks earlier, Farah El Khadi, a 36-year-old architect and influencer, died from cardiac arrest while on vacation. Similarly, viral TikTok influencer Dr. Tatiana Guluate, only 39, reportedly died from a brain aneurysm.

Tragically, Jessica Petway, another influencer, lost her life after a swift battle with cervical cancer, diagnosed merely a year ago. With these losses in mind, viewers are left pondering, "What is causing these sudden and severe health conditions in individuals who were once in their prime?"

This unsettling situation isn't limited to social media personalities. It seems health crises, particularly heart conditions, are on the rise in the general population too, affecting those between 30 to 50 years old. A highlighted graph in the video noted an exponential rise in cancer rates since 2021, a trend dubbed by some experts as "turbo cancers."

GLOBAL ALERT: Cancer experts and renowned Oncologists Worldwide Call For Immediate Halt to mRNA Gene Therapy Amid Surge of Hyper-progressive cancer cases

Aussie17
·
May 20
GLOBAL ALERT: Cancer experts and renowned Oncologists Worldwide Call For Immediate Halt to mRNA Gene Therapy Amid Surge of Hyper-progressive cancer cases

In recent discussions surrounding the surge in aggressive cancer cases, often referred to as "Turbo Cancer," Dr. Maarten Fornerod is joining a growing assembly of oncologists and cancer experts who are raising serious concerns. They point to a troubling correlation between experimental mRNA gene therapy and the increase in these fast-progressing cancers.

Read full story

Speculation surrounds these occurrences, yet the media insists on labeling potential causes with seemingly dismissive reasons. Some outlets have attributed this rise in heart conditions to factors like climate change, sleep patterns, and misdiagnosis. Yet, skeptics view these explanations as inadequate and deflective.

Strikingly, recent studies have shown an alarming rise in heart disease deaths among adults under 40. Worryingly, England reports a peak in early heart disease deaths not seen in 14 years. Even more, life expectancy in the U.S. and U.K. has dropped significantly, painting a grim picture.

The video concludes with a sobering message: "As we continue to see many keeling over, it's crucial for those who've undergone certain medical procedures to take precautions to protect their heart and circulatory system." While it remains disturbing and concerns grow, the influencer pledges to keep documenting and reporting on this unfolding crisis.

In mid-2023, I put together a brief video showcasing YouTube influencers who were abruptly diagnosed with cancer over a short period. I'm certain more cases have emerged since then. Please assist me in gathering information on any new instances by commenting below, so I can update the video.


Signing off for now
A17

VIDEO SOURCE

Thanks for reading PharmaFiles by Aussie17! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

PharmaFiles by Aussie17 is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

72 Comments
PharmaFiles by Aussie17
PharmaFiles by Aussie17
Authors
Aussie17
Recent Posts
Press Conference: Prof. Dr. Shigetoshi Sano Reveals Disturbing Evidence of mRNA Vaccine Harms: "THESE ARE UNPRECENDENTED!"
  Aussie17
Japan's Largest MSM Broadcaster, NHK, Releases Groundbreaking Feature on mRNA Vaccine Harms
  Aussie17
Shocking Death! Susan Wojcicki, Former CEO of YouTube, Passes Away at 56 after a two year battle with cancer
  Aussie17
Stunning Segment from Germany’s MSM Welt: Unvaccinated Declared Winners, Apologies Demanded from Government
  Aussie17
A Father's Regret: Forcing His Daughter to Take an Experimental Vaccine, Leading to Brain Hemorrhage and Subsequent Death
  Aussie17
Oops! Host of Discovery Channel's Popular Show "Dirty Jobs" Mike Rowe Asks "Why are Healthy People Dying Young?"
  Aussie17
WARNING: You May Have Contaminated Food on Your Shelf
  Aussie17