MORE LEAKED AUDIO: Australians in Shock Over Former President of Australian Medical Association Prof. Kerryn Phelps' Leaked Audio on Vaccine Injuries

Australians have been left in a state of shock after more leaked audio emerged from the censored 7News segment "After COVID," which I wrote about here and here. This time, we have the full, alarming statements by former President of the Australian Medical Association, the largest professional body for doctors in Australia, Professor Kerryn Phelps, in response to host Michael Usher when he asked, "Is there anything to learn from people who've had side effects that both of you are describing in detail?"

In the recording, Phelps exposes the disturbing rise in mRNA vaccine side effects and the gross negligence by both the government and pharmaceutical companies in addressing these issues.

"I mean I've never seen so many young people having cardiac MRIs in my entire career. There are people who've had heart damage, myocarditis, they've had heart problems, gastrointestinal problems, dysautonomia." Professor Kerryn Phelps

The conversation, hosted by Michael Usher on "Spotlight," is now available on YouTube. The official version, unfortunately, removed many "controversial" remarks that 7News doesn't want the public to hear, exposing the shocking incompetence and indifference displayed by the authorities. This blatant censorship is nothing short of an insult to the public's right to know the truth.

According to Phelps, this dismissive attitude points to an acute lack of medical curiosity and engagement when investigating adverse reactions. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) takes in reports—estimated at 144,000 adverse reactions and 22,000 serious adverse reactions(deaths, permanent disabilities, hospitalizations, miscarriages, and other life-threatening conditions.) —but this figure significantly underrepresents the actual problem, as Phelps said it is only “a drop in the ocean”.

Just to emphasize again, based on the population of Australia, which is approximately 25.7 million, the 144,000 adverse reaction reports represent approximately 0.56% of the population, equating to about 1 in every 179 people. When considering the 22,000 serious adverse reactions, this represents approximately 0.086% of the population, or about 1 in every 1,168 people. This is also roughly in line with Fraiman et al., who found at least 1 in 800 serious adverse reactions.

This is extremely high. For context, the 1976 swine flu vaccine recall in the United States was initiated after it was linked to Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. The vaccine was associated with approximately 1 case of Guillain-Barré syndrome per 100,000 vaccinations. This event led to the suspension of the vaccine program. The current figures for adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines far exceed the threshold that prompted the swine flu vaccine recall.

Furthermore, Phelps critiques the TGA’s management of adverse reactions. "The TGA never gets back to anybody. They compile this data but they don't actually follow up. They don't know how long these vaccine injuries have gone on for. They don't go back to people and say, you know, 'Are you still suffering? What's happening with you now?'" she reveals.

For many Australians, this isn't just a "conspiracy theory" anymore. Hearing these concerns from the former Australian Medical Association President, Professor Kerryn Phelps, makes it clear that this issue is real. It's time for real action and support for those affected.

