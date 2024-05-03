Message from Malaysia: Dr. Roland Victor's Fight for Truth in The Midst of Persecution

In the heart of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, there's a doctor who's more than just a medical practitioner. Dr. Roland Victor isn't just any doctor; he's a beacon of hope and truth for many. With a whopping following of 167k on Facebook, his clinic has become more than just a healthcare destination—it's a thriving community where patients find not just medical advice but a profound sense of belonging and trust.

During 2021, in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Roland took to the internet to share his concerns and the information he knew about the side effects and complications associated with the new mRNA vaccine technology. It was his duty, he felt, to speak out for the safety and well-being of his patients and the public at large. His video message went viral, striking chords across Malaysia. But, not all responses were in support.

Alarmingly, this act of public service resulted in a police investigation by the Ministry of Health of Malaysia. Just a few months later, Dr. Roland faced charges under the Communications and Multimedia Act for allegedly producing an "obscene video" regarding the vaccine's side effects. Ever since, Dr. Roland has had to make monthly visits to the police station, and today's visit is his 33rd.

Now, it's 2024, and Dr. Roland's legal battle has unraveled over the years. In a recent development, a judge stated there was enough premise for the case to continue, mainly due to the content's "sensitive" nature during the pandemic era.

Dr. Roland's story isn't just about a legal struggle; it's a vivid portrayal of a doctor's fight against the gargantuan waves of governmental pressure and Big Pharma narrative. It's about a dedicated physician being persecuted for voicing out truths, despite the mounting evidence of mRNA side effects worldwide.

This narrative goes beyond Dr. Roland. It's a call to arms for doctors across the globe, reminding them of the silent battles being fought in the shadows of scientific advancement. As Dr. Roland prepares for his defense on the 1st and 2nd of July 2024, he isn't just fighting for his right to speak the truth; he's standing up for medical professionals everywhere facing persecution in the name of science.

Let’s rally behind Dr. Victor, let this be a reminder of the power of standing together in the face of adversity. It's a testament to the fact that when it comes to the pursuit of truth and the safeguarding of public health, silence is not an option.

