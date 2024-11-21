Marvel's Thanos, Josh Brolin, Reveals Bell's Palsy and Vaccine Concerns

On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Podcast, Josh Brolin—famed for his role as Thanos in the Marvel universe—boldly shared his personal encounter with a disturbing side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine. Brolin developed a mild case of Bell's palsy and candidly described how he noticed his face starting to droop.

Brolin attributed it to stress but Joe Rogan quickly pointed out that Bell’s palsy is recognized as a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccines. Brolin immediately validated this claim, saying, "I heard that. I've also heard that speech impediments have also, I've heard a lot of things. Kids taking vaccines and things happening." This acknowledgement from Brolin, one of Hollywood's biggest names, underscores the growing list of alarming side effects tied to the vaccines and has ignited further debate across the globe.

Brolin and Rogan delved into the ever-increasing number of vaccines given to children today—an astonishing 72 shots compared to a mere 17 when Brolin's older kids were young. This staggering increase left them questioning the necessity and safety of bombarding young immune systems with so many vaccines, challenging the prevailing narratives blindly accepted by many.

The courage to speak out about these realities has grown, fueled by more individuals facing similar side effects and now demanding answers. The duo discussed how anyone raising concerns was swiftly labeled an "anti-vaxxer. In digging deeper, Rogan shed light on the pervasive influence of profit within the pharmaceutical industry. With companies shielded from liability, there's a growing suspicion that financial gain may trump public health concerns.

Public discussions like this, once brushed aside or met with hostility, are now becoming more mainstream as more individuals face unexpected side effects and demand transparency.

Signing off for now

A17