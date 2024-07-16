LEAKED Trump-RFK Jr. Conversation on Vax After Shooting Incident

Unless you were living on Mars last week, you should know there was an assassination attempt made on former President Trump. After the assassination attempt, Trump called RFK Jr. to discuss vaccine injuries, recalling their previous conversations on the matter. It appears that Trump is aligned with RFK on the vaccine issue. Trump also pointed out Biden’s insensitive question about how he knew to turn his head when the bullet was fired. The whole shebang got recorded and put out there by RFK Jr.'s son.

The transcript is below. First, we see Trump agreeing with RFK Jr. on something—likely the state of the medical system. Then, in classic Trump humour, he switches gears to talk about vaccine dosages are “meant for a horse or 20 pound baby”:

"Agree with you, man. Something's wrong with that whole system. Remember I said I want to do small doses, small doses. When you, when you feed a baby, Bobby, a vaccination with 38 different vaccines, it looks like it's meant for a horse, not a ten-pound or twenty-pound baby. It looks like you're giving it to a horse. And do you ever see the size of it? It's massive. And then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically. I've seen it too many times. And then you hear that it doesn't have an impact, right? But you and I talked about that a long time ago. Anyway, I would love you to do so. I think it would be so good for you and so big for you. We're gonna win.” -President Donald Trump

(Update: Apologies, I was moving at the Speed of Science™ and overlooked the next part of the transcript.) The second part of the conversation seems to be Trump talking about his discussion with Biden:

“We're way ahead of the guy. And, you know, he's interested. It was very nice, actually. He called me and he said, how did you choose to move to the right? So I guess that's. People said, you know, if I was looking straight up, he said, I said, I was just showing a chart. I didn't have to tell him the chart was on all the people pouring into our country, right, but just turned my head to show the chart and something wrapped me. It felt like a giant, like the world's largest mosquito. And it was, it was a bullet going around, you know, what did they call that, an AR 15 or something? Gun. Those are pretty tough guns, right?”

In the end, RFK issued an apology.

Trump also announced that his running mate will be J.D. Vance.

I did a quick search and discovered that J.D. Vance is a co-founder of Narya Capital, which invests in Amplifybio, a company that develops mRNA vaccines drugs.

What does this mean? I'm not entirely sure. Before 2022, I was also an investor in these because I received stocks from my employer (Pfizer/JnJ). Maybe his perspective has changed now? In the end, we can only hope that one of these men will challenge the medical-industrial complex.

