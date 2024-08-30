Japan's Largest MSM Broadcaster, NHK, Releases Groundbreaking Feature on mRNA Vaccine Harms

Japanese citizens were shocked on the morning of August 28 as their largest national broadcaster, NHK, decided to air a special feature on the COVID-19 vaccine relief system. This program highlighted real-life experiences of individuals who have suffered severe side effects, prompting an overwhelming public response with over 2000 messages received.

In a surprising turn of events, NHK's popular Morning Show, Asaichi, has taken a bold step. Once dismissive of doubts about vaccine safety, the show recently focused on the challenges and realities faced by those affected by mRNA experimental vaccine side effects. This change in stance marks a pivotal U-Turn in the ongoing national conversation about the experimental mRNA’s safety and transparency.

The program's new focus was echoed in the unexpected surge of viewer engagement. "We have received more than 2000 messages from viewers today. Thank you very much," the host announced, signaling widespread public interest and concern.

One chilling account came from a viewer who detailed their struggle after the third vaccine dose: "My headaches became severe. Although they have lessened since the beginning, the symptoms have persisted for more than two years. It has been two and a half years of vaccine aftereffects." Frustration with the bureaucratic hurdles in seeking relief was evident: "It's difficult to go collect documents because of my leg pain, so I urgently wish the process to be simplified as soon as possible."

Another viewer recounted a deeply personal tragedy: "Right after vaccination, my mother developed a serious illness and passed away." Their story was not just about personal loss, but also about the social repercussions of questioning vaccine side effects. "During the period when I was collecting application documents after my mother's illness and passing, I've been met repeatedly with heartless comments just for questioning the connection with the vaccine."

The show also featured Misu from Ibaraki Prefecture, a former healthcare worker in her 40s, who shared her ongoing battle. Since receiving her third dose, she has struggled with "pain and numbness in the vaccinated arm, fatigue, and other symptoms." Misu’s plea was simple yet profound: "I hope the government and media report this properly. Voices are being raised to spread awareness about the suffering caused by side effects."

This feature on NHK’s Asaichi has not only brought attention to individual struggles but has also highlighted a broader societal issue: the difficulty in openly discussing vaccine side effects without backlash. It presents a call to action for society to foster an environment where sharing such experiences does not invite judgment but rather understanding and empathy.

(Update)

Two days following the national broadcast, Japan’s Health Minister, Keizō Takemi, made an unexpected statement: "Regarding whether health damage from the COVID-19 vaccine constitutes drug-induced injury, our response at this point is that we would like to refrain from commenting."

It looks like they are no longer saying that it is 100% safe and effective!

Signing off for now

A17

Video Source