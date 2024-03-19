Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Caught in Fake COVID Vaccination Certificate Scandal

A scandal has emerged from Brazil, placing President Bolsonaro at the center of controversy for allegedly faking COVID-19 vaccination certificates. This revelation followed an investigation by Brazil's Federal Police, which traced suspicious activities back to the country's most prestigious political residences.

The inquiry began with a lead from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which directed the Federal Police to scrutinize an IP address originating from the Planalto Palace. The investigation quickly shifted to the Alvorada Palace, the President's official residence, revealing a printer believed to have produced the counterfeit documents.

Investigators retrieved two files named "bolsonaro.doc" and "laura.doc" from the printer, providing tangible evidence that the fraudulent vaccination certificates were printed within the walls of the President's residence. This breach is considered severe due to the use of public infrastructure to commit crimes against public trust and health safety.

This news involving President Bolsonaro does not come as a shock to many, considering his well-documented skepticism towards COVID-19 vaccines long before they were made available to the public.

His vehement opposition wasn't just limited to the vaccines themselves; he also took a firm stand against the adoption of vaccine passports,

However, it's important to note that under his leadership as President, Brazil procured significant quantities of what was then considered experimental gene therapy treatments.

I personally believe that many leaders found themselves in a dilemma akin to a catch-22. On one hand, they faced the immense influence of the pharmaceutical and military complex, including corrupt health regulators and corrupt media, and on the other, their own personal beliefs and convictions.

The corrupt news media is casting him in an extremely negative light, depicting him as a criminal due to these revelations. However, doesn't this situation make him more relatable to the average person?

What do you think??

Signing off for now

A17