In a deeply emotional scene yesterday (December 13, 2024), fifteen families who lost loved ones to the COVID-19 vaccine gathered in front of Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. Among them was Mr. Koganei, whose powerful words encapsulated the pain and anger felt by everyone present.

His voice rang out with grief: “Listen carefully, all the staff going in! Listen! Those who truly know what’s happening are the staff of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare! It’s you all! Even now, recommending vaccinations, how many more people will you harm? Enough is enough! Stop it!”

Across the world, many are now questioning the decisions made by health officials. Countless studies and reports have surfaced, linking the COVID-19 vaccines to severe side effects, including fast-growing cancers, sudden heart attacks, and autoimmune disorders. These revelations have shaken public trust and prompted urgent calls for accountability.

The gathering of these families highlights a growing demand for truth and transparency. They represent not just their own sorrow but the collective pain of countless others affected by similar tragedies. Globally, people are pushing back, asking health authorities to reconsider the safety and efficacy of these vaccines.

Mr. Koganei expressed a hope for change from within the ministry: “Among the staff of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, there might be people who, in their hearts, want to quit and find it tough. I hope there are such people! In fact, I want there to be!” This is a call for courage, for those involved to speak out and demand necessary changes.

He continued with a plea for immediate action: “Those who feel that way should muster up the courage to stand up together! Many people are dying! Many lives are being lost! It’s happening! Immediate halt to the vaccines! Stop them now! Stop the vaccines! Cease them! Abolish the vaccines!”

Regulators worldwide are accused of having blood on their hands, burdened by coercive policies that have led to suffering and loss. Unable to come clean, these policies have allegedly killed and injured millions, leaving a trail of destruction. This has sparked a fierce demand for them to face the consequences of their actions.

These heartfelt words are not just cries of despair; they are a powerful demand for justice. As 2025 approaches, with RFK Jr. expected to lead changes at the FDA, regulators everywhere face a day of reckoning. They must confront the severe outcomes of their vaccine policies, marred by corporate financial interests instead of genuine public health. The anger and determination of families like Mr. Koganei's signal a crucial moment when those in power must be held accountable for their actions.

(UPDATE)

More emotional scenes unfolded as Dr. Nagao Kazuhiro took the microphone.

"People from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, can you hear the stories of the bereaved families? Can you? People from the Ministry of Health, can you hear me? You've killed 500,000 people, including accidents, you know! Do you understand? Everyone is suffering! If you know something terrible is happening, then someone should step forward!"

-Dr Nagao Kazuhiro

Source Tweet (and updated one here)

Signing off for now

A17