Dr. Atsuo Yanagisawa, Former President of the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine, SHOCKED at mRNA Adverse Reactions Data

"Would you recommend a vaccine that carries more than a 100 times greater risk? Would you proceed with it? I absolutely cannot recommend it!"
Aussie17
May 11, 2024
28
Transcript

Dr. Atsuo Yanagisawa isn't just any doctor. He's a leading expert in health science, known for his teaching and healing work. He used to be the president of the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine. Plus, he was a professor teaching Clinical Medicine at Kyorin University's School of Health Sciences, and also taught Clinical Cardiology at Kyorin University Hospital until 2008. He's written more than 140 scientific papers and books, finding out important things in heart health and nutrition. Dr. Yanagisawa has received lots of awards for his work, impacting people all around the world.

Dr. Yanagisawa released a recent warning video that unveils some startling information. Imagine you're deciding between the regular flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine for someone over 65. You'd think both are pretty safe, right? But the facts he found are jaw-dropping. While only 4 people out of 180 million got seriously sick from the flu shot over 10 years, a staggering 378 people faced deadly side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine in just 3 years. That's over 90 times more deaths from the COVID-19 vaccine than from the flu shot!

Dr. Yanagisawa says giving the COVID-19 vaccine to older people is a huge risk – it’s more than 100 times riskier. He strongly believes it's wrong to push for it without warning them first. He's calling for a stop to these vaccines until everyone can be sure they're really safe. He's calling on all who share his concerns to make their voices heard by signing a petition here.

Signing off for now
A17

