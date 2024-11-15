Cancer Expert Dr. Maarten Fornerod Highlights Concerns Over DNA Contamination in COVID Vaccines

(As usual, shortened sped up video clip above, and full clip below)



Assoc. Prof. Maarten Fornerod from Erasmus Medical Centre paints a concerning picture of the genetic vaccines we've all been urged to trust. As a seasoned expert with over 35 years in molecular and cancer biology, Dr. Fornerod warns of the unpredictable dangers lurking behind the current mRNA genetic vaccines.

“The use of genetic vaccines entails making a complex intervention in a very complex system,” Dr. Fornerod asserts, suggesting that the confluence of these intricate systems breeds unpredictable and potentially dangerous effects. He raises a fundamental question that's been conveniently ignored: Why haven’t comprehensive, independent, and long-lasting genotoxic studies been conducted on these vaccines? According to Dr. Fornerod, “All these have not been done with the genetic vaccines!”

The implications of this oversight are terrifying. Dr. Fornerod describes how mRNA vaccines, protected by lipid nanoparticles, can spread throughout the body, accumulating not just at the injection site but in vital organs including the brain, heart, and even the reproductive system. The confirmation from other researchers like Michael Mörz(SOURCE) about the distribution of spike proteins only intensifies the discomforting narrative.

Dr. Fornerod’s expertise in nuclear transport underscores his assertion that the contaminated DNA in the genetic experimental vaccine can infiltrate the nucleus, potentially wreaking havoc on a genetic level. He explains several dire possibilities: “long term disruption of cellular processes that could lead to disease,” and “a risk of insertional mutagenesis in somatic cells that can lead to cancer.” Not stopping there, Fornorod warns of the potential for these genetic materials to alter the microbiome or become a hereditary plague on future generations if inserted into germ cells.

In simple terms, this means that if this DNA becomes integrated into germ cells, which are the cells that develop into sperm in males and eggs (ova) in females, vaccinated individuals could potentially have children with Pfizer's signature SV40 DNA in their cells, which could lead to early cancers.

I mean, when was the last time we heard of a 19-month-old girl getting diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer?

Despite these alarming consequences, Dr. Fornerod reveals a staggering truth—there’s been a blatant lack of safety studies regarding the carcinogenic potential of these vaccines. The potential integration into recipients' DNA, as suggested by preliminary studies highlighting Pfizer DNA in cancer biopsies announced by Kevin McKernan in a recent presentation (presentation clip below) paints a bleak future. Dr Fornerod states, "My personal opinion is that it's now not a question of whether it will integrate in a recipient's DNA, but how often it occurs."

Paul Marik on Turbo Cancers

Dr Paul Marik recently appeared in National News Desk discussing Turbo Cancers.

Fun Fact about Paul Marik: Dr. Paul Marik was a highly celebrated doctor for discovering the Marik Protocol, a treatment for sepsis using a combination of inexpensive, off-patent drugs that significantly reduced sepsis mortality. Here’s a video from 2017 published by Eastern Virginia Medical School. However, because the treatment used affordable and readily available drugs (Vitamin C, Thiamine, and Steroids), it was non-profitable and thus became “controversial.”

After he went against the mRNA vaccine’s “safe and effective” narrative, the pharmaceutical medical complex waged a war against him.

Let’s fact check the fact checkers on “Turbo Cancers”

I try to refrain from using the term "turbo cancers" when discussing the alarming rise in these cancers. I prefer "hyper-progressive cancers" because the fact-checkers, who are clearly in bed with the pharmaceutical industrial complex, are fixated only on the term "turbo cancers."

They dismiss critical claims based merely on semantics while conveniently ignoring the real and urgent concerns about cancer progression and its possible causes. By obsessing over word choice instead of confronting the reality, they dodge the facts and arguments about these aggressive cancers.

This deceitful tactic, used by organizations such as the Global Vaccines Data Network, misleads the public and diverts them from engaging in the vital discussions we need about what is driving these rapid cancer developments and the desperate need for further research.

If you continue to examine the page from the Global Vaccine Data Network, you'll notice that they start with personal attacks (“anti-vaxxers”) instead of information, and then they follow up with a lot of meaningless jargon, like "Vaccines are designed to protect, not harm."

Let me illustrate why this is a simplistic argument. Imagine there's a road in your neighborhood full of potholes, and you report to your town council that it's dangerous. If your town council representative responds with, "Roads are designed to get you from point A to point B, not cause accidents," it's clear they're deflecting rather than addressing the issue.

These are simplistic arguments are deisgned to sway low-IQ , retarded , CNN consumers naive individuals into thinking these mRNA vaccines are “safe and effective”.

Word Salad

Helen Petousis-Harris, who wrote the article debunking these claims, is a Co-Director of GVDN.

One would expect our scientists to have a more stable mind!

Thankfully, the world is beginning to wake up to these Kamala Harris-like “word salads” after the recent U.S. elections. Incidentally, the Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) received seed money from the Gates Foundation in 2019.

It's well-known that Bill Gates profited substantially from the mRNA vaccines, as the Gates Foundation invested over $55 million in BioNTech in September 2019, just before COVID-19 began.

Fun Fact: Another lesser-known company, owned by Singapore's government investment firm Temasek, invested significantly more than Bill Gates ($250 million). You can read about it here.

