BREAKING: Japanese Press Conference Reveals High Death Rates Among Young People, Confirms Vaccinated Individuals More Susceptible to Infection!

This week, on January 16th, 2025, the Vaccine Issues Research Group hosted a press conference in Japan, unveiling serious concerns about mRNA lipid nanoparticles and genetic therapies.

Spearheaded by Emeritus Professor Dr. Masanori Fukushima of Kyoto University, the conference began with him emphasizing a glaring regulatory oversight: preclinical animal testing safety data for vaccines remain astonishingly basic compared to ordinary pharmaceuticals. In cases of typical drug development, detailed tests are conducted on drug distribution, potential carcinogenic effects, and reproductive impacts. However, for vaccines, these stringent evaluations are notably absent.

For ordinary pharmaceuticals, it is determined how they distribute within the body. This is followed by tests for whether they cause cancer, and whether they affect reproductive functions. All these detailed and extensive experiments are required, but when it comes to vaccines, these requirements are not enforced at all. Prof Masanori Fukushima, 16 Jan 2025

Dr. Fukushima presented eye-opening statistics: as of January 10th, the current relief system recorded 8,720 recognized cases of vaccine-related issues, including 940 deaths. These figures, already higher than those recorded since 1977, demonstrate the significant impact vaccines have had. Notably, voluntary reports to the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare list 2,262 reported deaths and 9,325 cases of serious illness as of August 4th last year. Additionally, the total number of affected individuals has reached 37,555, a staggering count detailed in the recommendation document provided during the conference.

When measured on a per capita basis, these numbers are staggering! Prof Masanori Fukushima,

Dr. Fukushima took the conference deeper into the realm of drug safety and adverse effects, drawing on his long history of confronting these issues. “When I first established a course on drug harm prevention in Japan in 2000,” he recounted, “it was almost unheard of to openly acknowledge side effects when a patient reported feeling unwell after taking medication. Such concerns were often dismissed or met with skepticism."

Through this historical lens, Dr. Fukushima illustrated a pattern of reluctance in acknowledging side effects. He recalled, “When interferon was first introduced, both in Japan and internationally, nobody connected it to reports of suicide. It was initially unimaginable to consider such a linkage." This oversight had, over time, forced a reckoning, as documented cases eventually made their way into official pharmaceutical literature: "Package inserts now properly record that suicidal impulses might occur post-interferon administration.”

He expressed his frustration and concern over the systemic tendency to overlook such critical observations until compelling evidence forced acknowledgment. “Unbelievable!” he exclaimed, emphasizing the gravity of dismissing early signs of adverse reactions. "We're observing a similar pattern with mRNA vaccines, where the potential for serious side effects is minimized or outright ignored."

mRNA Vaccines Linked to Suicides?

Highlighting the broader societal implications, Dr. Fukushima directed attention to the troubling data on decreased life expectancy. “The decline is chiefly driven by deaths among younger people, often due to suicide,” he shared solemnly. "It's an excess mortality that points toward unacknowledged side effects, and we’re working to document this in a forthcoming paper. The suggestion that these effects could not biologically manifest is nonsensical—it’s a deception upon deception!"

He concluded with a forceful admonition against what he perceived as a deliberate effort to mislead the public. “Saying such things are impossible to analyze is not just baseless—it’s malicious! Once these facts come to light, it becomes clear that there’s an element of intentional deceit at play, and that's truly outrageous!" His stance underscored the urgent need for transparency, acknowledgment, and rectification in handling drug safety information.

Real-World Evidence: 500 Vaccinated vs. 500 Unvaccinated Individuals Show Vaccinated Are More Susceptible to COVID Infection!

Prof. Fukushima then delivered a startling revelation using real-world data collected from Japan. With the cooperation of the Japan Small and Medium Enterprise Management Council, data on 1,000 individuals was meticulously gathered, comprising approximately 500 vaccinated and 500 unvaccinated participants. This has resulted in a new paper that sheds light on important vaccine-related insights.

Prof. Fukushima shared, “When we carefully analyzed the data, it became evident that vaccinated individuals showed a higher likelihood of infection, which intensified with each additional dose. This presents a statistically significant difference compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.”

Sharing additional findings from several cities and prefectures like Hokkaido, Sapporo City, Hamamatsu, Gotemba City, Shizuoka, and Aichi Prefecture, Prof. Fukushima explained the strategic approach taken to obtain data through disclosure requests to municipalities. By thoroughly examining and disclosing this data, it becomes possible to derive evidence from real-world situations. “Currently, there is no data in Japan showing that vaccination prevents severe cases. Instead, it suggests an increased susceptibility to infection among vaccinated individuals,” he asserted.

This real-world data corroborates findings from the Cleveland Clinic study, confirming that vaccinated individuals are more susceptible to COVID infections.

