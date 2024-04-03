Austria's Alarming Press Conference: Deaths in 17.5% of 50,000 Documented Vaccine Injury Cases (so far...)

In Austria last week (March 23, 2024), a press conference has stirred considerable debate and concern over the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, uncovering more unwanted truths on a side of the experimental gene therapy that is rarely covered by mainstream media. The conference featured a compelling lineup of speakers, including victims of vaccine side effects, medical experts, and legal representatives, each bringing forward their observations and experiences with COVID-19 vaccinations.

At the heart of the conference was the gripping account of Mr. Rudolf Wagner, who described a severe and alarming reaction following his COVID-19 vaccination. Wagner's story took a distressing turn with symptoms ranging from dizziness and numbness to a life-threatening pulmonary embolism. Despite seeking help, Wagner claimed his condition was dismissed as psychological by his doctor, who prescribed antidepressants rather than delving into the possible links to the vaccine.

Mrs. Maria Barnett, representing the Vaccine Victims Association, emphasized the group's effort in documenting adverse vaccine reactions. According to Barnett, the association has compiled a database of 50,000 cases since June 2021, with a shocking 17.5% of these incidents resulting in death post-vaccination. Database of cases available here (https://www.impfopfer.info/)

Medical professionals at the conference presented their insights, further complicating the narrative around vaccine safety. Dr. Helmut Luck highlighted that fatalities in 2021, post-vaccine rollout, exceeded those in 2020, when the vaccine was not yet available. This contrast, according to Dr Luck, suggests safety concerns surrounding the vaccine gene therapy.

University Professor Dr. Hannes Strasser offered a critical perspective on the global vaccination campaign, denouncing it as "the biggest human experiment in history." Strasser criticized the lack of comprehensive knowledge regarding the vaccine's long-term effects and condemned the decision-makers for proceeding without caution.

