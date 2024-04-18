A Heart-Wrenching Moment at Japanese Press Conference: A Mother Recounts Her Son's Death Amid Landmark Class Action Lawsuit

April 17, 2024, marked a turning point in Japan as individuals harmed by COVID vaccine side effects unveiled a class action lawsuit against the government at a press event. Japanese citizen journalist Lizzy, who provided video clips (SOURCE) and reporting on the conference, highlighted this as a moment of significant shift,with numerous mainstream media finally addressing the issue.

This shift in narrative momentum came just after a massive protest on April 13, 2024, witnessed by tens of thousands of Japanese citizens taking a stand against WHO, vaccine mandates, and the continuous overlooking and undermining of those suffering from vaccine-related injuries.

Relatives of individuals who lost their lives following vaccination gene therapy have initiated legal action against the government in the Tokyo District Court. Their grievance centers on the claim that the vaccine's risks were inadequately communicated. The lawsuit includes the families of eight deceased men and women post-vaccination, and five individuals who have suffered severe side effects such as complete paralysis from the waist down. These incidents have been officially recognized by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare as vaccine-related. The attorney representing the plaintiffs stated, "The government must admit to the occurrence of significant medication-related injuries, offer a sincere apology to the victims, their families, and the public, and ensure adequate compensation for the harm caused."

A major highlight of the press conference was the deeply moving testimony of a mother, identified as plaintiff number 7 in the lawsuit, as she recounted the tragic loss of her 19-year-old son following the administration of a mandated COVID vaccine experimental gene therapy.

"My son had to take the third vaccine for his job. He was apprehensive because the first two doses had already made him really sick," the mother painfully recalls. Her voice trembles as she narrates how her son, coerced by his employer and adhering to mandates, felt compelled to comply. Merely days after, her worst fears materialized. "As a result of getting vaccinated for the sake of his company and to protect himself, he lost his life at the young age of 19" she laments, the rawness in her voice mirroring the depth of her loss.

The heartbreak and desolation she feels are palpable. "…there's the fact that my son, who was only 19, passed away before his parents. The gloss of my son's life and his sudden departure seem nothing short of cruel. How does one complete the rituals and farewells as a parent, who has to bear such a loss?" she says with a conviction that resonates with the anguish of countless others who have found themselves in similar, devastating circumstances.

This mother's account transcends a mere recounting of events; it serves as a stern reproach towards the systemic breakdowns and moral shortcomings that have punctuated the worldwide campaign for COVID-19 immunization. Her poignant tale brings to the forefront the profound sense of loss, betrayed trust, and sheer indifference to individual welfare that have ensued from these efforts. More than a narrative of grief, her words form a powerful critique against the systemic inadequacies that precipitated her son's premature death.

The vaccination mandates, promoted by both governments and Big pharma, have come under criticism for their misleading assurances. "He was happy that the side effects were the least severe after the third dose. He said he would go to sleep as usual the day before his cardiac arrest happened. Yet, such a thing has occurred," the mother disclosed. This statement reflects the widespread disillusionment experienced by many who depended on assurances that the vaccines were 'safe and effective'—a message too readily embraced by healthcare professionals and propagated by health authorities who were expected to exercise vigilance but ultimately failed the people who trusted them.

The actions of pharmaceutical companies in manipulating clinical data, the suppression of dissenting voices within the medical community, and the unwavering commitment to a fake “safe and effective” narrative despite the increasing number of victims are now needs to be critically analyzed. "Please, this is the truth. It's neither a lie nor a made-up story. Don't look away from reality. Why is vaccination not halted? How long will this situation be ignored? I hope there are as few people as possible enduring the suffering we go through every day." the mother implores, seeking acknowledgment of her truth. Her anguish echoes with those who are navigating their own journeys of sorrow and seeking answers to similar questions.

The government's reticence, the pharmaceutical industry's obfuscations, and the medical community's conformity have contributed to a crisis not just of health, but of faith—faith in our institutions, in science, and in the very fabric of societal care and responsibility. The time for change is now. It’s time to listen, to act, and to ensure no more candles need to be lit for lives lost too soon.

