While the world’s attention is currently focused on the US election and the woke Olympics, I would like to remind everyone that the biggest crime in human history is ongoing as we are now in excess deaths of 30 million, which is 4.2 times more than the total COVID deaths of 7 million as of February 2024. [SOURCE]

In the town of Pyeongtaek, a father's deep regret has become a warning for others about the dangers of blindly trusting government advice. This is the sad story of Ye-won, a healthy young girl, and her family's call for everyone to think carefully and get all the facts before making important decisions about health.

On December 24, 2021, Ye-won received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Her mother was strongly against it and even had bad dreams about it, but her father insisted. He made her get the shot because the government had a strict rule: to attend school and academies, students had to be vaccinated by a certain date, which was December 24.

Just two days later, on December 26, Ye-won got her second dose. Life went on as usual for a few months, and everything seemed fine.

But on April 26, everything changed. That day, Ye-won suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed at home. She was taken to the hospital, where doctors found out she had a brain hemorrhage. For two weeks, her family waited and prayed at her bedside, hoping she would recover. Tragically, she did not survive.

The father feels immense guilt. He calls himself a "great sinner" because he forced his daughter to get vaccinated, believing it was for her own good based on the government's advice. Now, he lives with the heavy burden of knowing his decision might have led to her death.

In their grief, the family found a small comfort: Ye-won was able to save five lives by donating her organs. But this does little to lessen the father's sorrow and guilt. He now speaks out publicly, urging others to question government advice and to make informed decisions.

This story highlights a bigger problem. Governments and companies often tell us that certain things are "safe and effective," and we often believe them without asking questions. Ye-won's tragedy shows us that we need to be more careful and do our own research before making health decisions.

Ye-won's story is a heartbreaking reminder of the cost of blind trust. Her family hopes that sharing their experience will help others avoid similar pain and make more informed choices about their health.

The father's letter to Assemblyman Kim Ki-hyun reads:

Dear Assemblyman Kim Ki-hyun, I am Yi Ye-won's father from Pyeongtaek, who lost his third daughter due to a sudden brain hemorrhage in May. I wanted to attend the 3/4 meeting in person, but due to health issues, I couldn't. Although my child suffered and there were side effects from the vaccine during her hospitalization, I couldn't fully understand the vaccine's implications. Through various inquiries, I found out that many healthy children and adults, including Ye-won, have ended up in critical condition or even died after receiving the vaccine. Until this incident occurred, I had no knowledge or understanding of vaccine side effects. After delving into the matter, I came to know that many of the country's protective measures and the counseling for victims provided by the health and welfare department were insufficient and inappropriate. Additionally, the government's support system was not functioning properly due to a lack of actual support and recognition of the compensation system, leading to the tragic situation where healthy people become “stars in the sky.” We reported the damages on May 30 last year, but have yet to receive a response regarding the compensation and have had no interaction since. Despite news conferences by officials like the President, the Minister of Health and Welfare, the Chief of Disease Control, and the Minister of Education, along with the media's reassurance that vaccines are safe, I believed the claims and vaccinated my child. I now regret this deeply as I’ve learned about the serious side effects and the dire consequences. I believe vaccines that are not proven safe should be stopped. We later discovered that our child's death was caused by complications from the vaccine. Such incidents must be thoroughly investigated and prevented from reoccurring. Many ordinary citizens like us are in deep grief and devastation. I am sincerely thankful to the President for addressing the issue of "compensating vaccine side effects" through the reorganizing of related laws. I hope this will provide a platform to truthfully investigate widespread damages, deliver compensation, and help avoid further victimization. We are in ongoing counseling and support for both my wife and myself as we continue to grapple with our loss. Many families are in similar situations, and I hope they too will find some solace through these efforts. Whenever this time of grief ends, I hope the measures discussed will bring some justice and healing. Thank you. February 4, 2023

Yi Geun-jae

[VIDEO SOURCE]