PharmaFiles by Aussie17
A Message from Japan to the World
Delivered by Prof Masayasu Inoue, Professor Emeritus of Osaka City University Medical School.
11 hrs ago
•
Aussie17
8:34
210
Germany's Developing Scandal!
Who are they taking orders from??
Apr 9
•
Aussie17
1:46
129
Roberto Speranza, former Italian ex-minister of Health Confronted by Furious Crowd of Vaccine-Injured Citizens, Met with Cries of…
"Murderer! Murderer! Murderer! Murderer! Murderer, murderer! How do you look at your children? How do you look them in the face?"
Apr 8
•
Aussie17
3:58
134
Prof Ian Brighthope Slams Experimental mRNA Gene Therapy and Exposes TGA Corruption
We know that the lipidnanoparticle will take the RNA and there's also contamination from DNA into the genome of individuals.
Apr 5
•
Aussie17
3:43
90
Austria's Alarming Press Conference: Deaths in 17.5% of 50,000 Documented Vaccine Injury Cases (so far...)
"Of these 50,000 cases, 35,000 cases are cataloged by age, gender, and symptomatology. By the way, 17.5% of these are death cases, meaning death…
Apr 3
•
Aussie17
27:00
100
Shocking! 4th Footballer Collapses on Live TV in Less Than One Month!
24-year-old Frida Maanum, an Arsenal Women midfielder collapses during English League Cup final against Chelsea
Apr 1
•
Aussie17
0:33
123
March 2024
In Depth Q&A with Dr. Mike Yeadon
From March 2024
Mar 29
•
Aussie17
88
Why RNA-vaccines are fraudulent and direly dangerous
Letter from Sucharit Bhakdi MD, Karina Reiss PhD and Michael Palmer MD, please read and share!
Mar 26
•
Aussie17
158
BREAKING: Australian Senate establishes formal inquiry into excess deaths
What's driving excess deaths? Is it Covid? Lockdowns? Vaccines? Australians are now one step closer to finding out.
Published on Dystopian Down Under
•
Mar 26
My Weekend Rant: Princess of Wales’ Cancer Diagnosis and a Spate of Coincidences on the Soccer Field!
In the span of just one seemingly cursed week, a series of alarming incidents unfolded, painting a grim picture that one might expect to dominate…
Mar 22
•
Aussie17
2:20
172
Unprecedented Surge in Aggressive Cancers: 48-Year Veteran Physician Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt Warns!
"...And the types of cancer that are emerging now are much more aggressive and faster than anything we've observed in these 48 years. This was…
Mar 20
•
Aussie17
2:25
83
Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Caught in Fake COVID Vaccination Certificate Scandal
Investigators retrieved two files named "bolsonaro.doc" and "laura.doc" from the printer, providing tangible evidence that the fraudulent vaccination…
Mar 19
•
Aussie17
1:45
58
