Stunning Segment from Germany’s MSM Welt: Unvaccinated Declared Winners, Apologies Demanded from Government

In a stunning segment on Germany's MSM Welt, the government was openly criticized and the unvaccinated were declared the winners during the COVID-19 pandemic, although in my opinion, I think nobody won. Anyway, the segment, featuring columnist Hans-Ulrich Jörges, called for public apologies from key government officials who perpetuated the narrative that the pandemic was solely a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Jörges began the discussion by reflecting on the COVID-19 era, which he described as a challenging time marked by confusion and fear. "The winners for me are the unvaccinated during the Corona times. They have now been rehabilitated. And there's nothing left to argue about that," he proclaimed.

The bombshell revelation that turned the conversation was the unredacted crisis team protocols from the Robert Koch Institute. Jörges highlighted, "It was officially determined by them that the statement, 'the pandemic is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' is not correct. Literally not correct."

Emphasizing the severe implications of this misinformation, Jörges painted a poignant picture of the injustices faced by the unvaccinated. "There was this 2G rule, that only vaccinated and recovered people could move around freely. The unvaccinated were not allowed to go to the cinema, theater, concert, or restaurant. They couldn't do anything except work, even though they had to get tested every day," he lamented. For many, these infringements were not just inconvenient but a significant blow to their personal freedoms and dignity.

In a powerful call for accountability, Jörges named prominent figures who should come forward and apologize. "Those are all those who championed the phrase 'pandemic of the unvaccinated.' Mr. Spahn, the Health Minister. Mr. Söder, Mr. Lauterbach, Mr. Ramelow from the Left Party. And, hear this, the Federal President, Mr. Steinmeier, also propagated this," he stated. The columnist's tone was one of disbelief and disappointment in these leaders.

This portion of the segment resonated deeply: "And they have been insulted and berated in such a way that one can only be ashamed of it in retrospect."

Jörges didn't stop at merely naming those responsible; he demanded direct action. "I think they should now publicly apologize for it. I want to see someone stand up, have the courage, and say, I was wrong back then, I'm sorry, now I see what has happened to many people because of this, I apologize," he implored. In a moment of significant impact, he recalled Spahn’s earlier statement, "we will have to forgive a lot at the end of the pandemic," pushing him to be the first to act and ask for forgiveness.

This segment from MSM Welt serves as a crucial reminder of the need for truth and accountability in times of crisis. It underscores the emotional and social toll that misinformation can have on a population and calls on leaders to rectify their mistakes, making it a landmark moment in Germany’s media landscape.

