Hi friends, please bear with me on this post. If you don't want to hear me rant, feel free to skip this short article.

My article was criticized by a reader for misrepresenting the story about Malaysians launching a class action lawsuit, and I want to address this. Let's examine the topic carefully.

You can read the story here:

What are Class Action Lawsuits?

Class action lawsuits are a special type of legal case where a small group of people represent a much larger group who've all been affected by the same problem. Imagine if hundreds or even thousands of people all had the same complaint against a company - it would be chaos if they all tried to sue separately! That's where class actions come in handy. A few brave individuals step up to be the "face" of the lawsuit, representing everyone else who's been affected. This small group works with lawyers to fight the case for everyone. It's like having a few team captains speak for the whole team. This approach makes the legal process much simpler and faster. Instead of dealing with loads of individual cases, the court only needs to hear one. It's more efficient, less expensive, and helps ensure that everyone affected gets a fair shot at justice, even if they can't afford to sue on their own.

When a class action lawsuit is successful, and the court approves a settlement, this is when people start getting calls or emails from lawyers saying they might be eligible for money. After the settlement is approved, the lawyers or a special team will look for people who were affected by the issue. They will reach out to let these individuals know they can make a claim to receive their share of the settlement.

Fighting Against Corrupt Justice Systems

The second point I want to make is that I have been talking with many doctors and victims behind the scenes to find ways to draw attention to these court cases. In many places, corrupt courts are more cautious when they know they are being watched. People often do whatever they want when no one is looking. Mainstream media is a giant force here, and individuals like myself are using every tool available to stand up against it, including occasionally using sensational language to increase the reach of our message.

I strive to be as accurate as possible, but I apologize if anyone feels offended. My intentions aren't driven by financial incentives. I said it in the article below:

Once the mRNA is pulled from the market, it is likely that I will be shutting down my social media or go inactive soon (I haven’t decided what to do with my life yet, maybe someone can hire me!) I don’t have any financial gains doing this for three years and in fact I’ve gone negative in terms of personal net worth. I’m really not eager to sell any “health supplements” or monetize this war in any way. All my articles are free, zero paywalls! I really appreciate the donations over the last few years, which kept me going (for full disclosure, have approx. 150 now 155 paid subscribers)

Finally, this rant isn't about attacking Ian, the commentator; I'm focusing on the issue (i.e. how class action works), not the individual. I don't know who Ian is, and, generally, I agree with his point about alternative media sometimes misrepresenting news.

