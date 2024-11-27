Malaysia is taking a stand against what a group of plaintiffs claims is the biggest global scandal of our time. As revealed in the nation's most widely distributed mainstream newspapers, New Straits Times and The Star, a RM60 million class-action lawsuit has been launched against pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, the World Health Organization (WHO), its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and various government agencies and officials.

The lawsuit shatters preconceived notions by accusing these entities of perpetuating a false narrative about the COVID-19 pandemic. "They made false and misleading suggestions regarding the Covid-19 outbreak, which is actually a man-made bio-weapon created in laboratories and deliberately made to resemble seasonal flu and subsequently suggested that only Toxic Experimental Vaccines be used to address the False Pandemic," claim the documents.

While the mainstream media continues to deny and ridicule the notion that COVID is a man-made bio-weapon, it is worth considering what former CDC Director Robert Redfield mentioned in a recent interview with Dana Parish.

Anger and frustration among the plaintiffs are palpable as they describe a world gripped by fear, forced into endless lockdowns, and coerced into compliance by global leaders who prioritized profit over people. According to the lawsuit, WHO and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acted negligently when they wrongfully declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020. This declaration, according to them, enabled governments worldwide, including Malaysia, to impose restrictive Movement Control Orders (MCOs), leading to long-lasting economic and social turmoil.

The crumbling narrative of "Safe and Effective" is no longer dismissed as mere conspiracy by many around the world. As the lawsuit unfolds, it brings to light alarming allegations that the so-called pandemic was nothing more than a manufactured crisis. "All defendants are extremely negligent either by not conducting clinical research and/or proper examinations on the validity of Covid-19 and the safety of Toxic Experimental Vaccines," the plaintiffs argue.

The Malaysian plaintiffs are not just seeking damages; they are calling for a court declaration that COVID-19 is a fabrication, crafted to echo the common flu and strategically released to manipulate global public health policies.

This lawsuit signals a growing skepticism and anger towards a system perceived to be more interested in money than human lives. As Malaysians and many others around the world watch this case unfold, the hope is that it will bring accountability and transparency to those who have wielded power unchecked for too long. The global community deserves answers, and this lawsuit might just be the first step towards uncovering the truth.

Dr Roland Victor Returns to Court

In a separate case that is also happening today, Dr. Roland Victor, who has been severely persecuted by the Malaysian government, will be returning to court today (27th Nov 2024). We would like to wish him luck. You can watch his story here:

Please show your support by following his account on X here or on TikTok here.



