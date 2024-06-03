Well, this story is really interesting because Singapore’s Ministry of Health simply pushed aside the opinion of NINE experts who have been alerting the public about the dangers of the mRNA gene therapy in an article using the state-funded media “Channel News Asia”.

Let me give you a little history of what transpired.

The leader of Singapore’s opposition party (People’s Power Party), Mr. Goh Meng Seng, last week released a press release calling for the suspension of the COVID mRNA vaccines. The Press Statement on can be read in full here.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health decided to issue a long statement, but unfortunately, we do not know who the anonymous experts are behind the statement, which I suspect is just a bunch of bureaucrats. Anyway, let’s debunk the misinformation peddled by Singapore’s Ministry of Health.

For now, these are all my opinions, but I have tagged the experts that the article discredited for comments on my Twitter post, and I will update this page if they respond. I think it is only fair to give people the opportunity to respond if you are labeling their opinions as misinformation, rather than taking your own words as gospel truth. Don’t you think so, Mr. Anonymous hiding behind the “Ministry of Health” in Singapore?

Anyway, here are some of the statements the the MInistry of Health issued, which I think are misinformation.

(Dr Peter McCullough) “Promoted misinformation about COVID-19, its treatments and mRNA vaccines, such as mRNA vaccines caused a wave of severe side effects and called for the vaccines to be banned.”

Pfizer’s product indeed caused severe side effects in the range of 1 in 800. Severe side effects mean permanent disabilities, hospitalization, or death. We are not talking about a sore arm here! This was in the study by Fraiman et al. using Pfizer’s own initial clinical trial data.

Uverksy et al found that repeated vaccinations induces IgG4 antibodies which “may also cause autoimmune diseases, and promote cancer growth and autoimmune myocarditis in susceptible individuals.” There are now up to more than 10 IgG4 related studies so I urge the experts at Ministry of Health to do some research.

(Dr Peter McCullough) “Advocated for early treatment using the discredited treatments hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.”

The Ministry of Health did not provide any studies citing discredited treatments of HCQ and Ivermectin. They simply stated it as if it were a fact. Maybe they are referring to the retracted study by Lancet (Desai et al) in 2020.

Regarding Ivermectin, there is a huge number of studies but again, since they did not provide any citations, my suggestion is for the experts at Ministry of Health to look at the 103 studies sourced below.

Risk of myocarditis and pericarditis occurring after vaccination is less likely than after a COVID-19 infection.

This statement is untrue. Just a few weeks ago, an Oxford study released in preprint highlighted the development of myocarditis post-mRNA vaccination in children. More than 820,000 children were studied. In fact, in this observational study, not a single unvaccinated child developed myocarditis. Moreover, no child died, serving as another reminder that children can handle COVID well without experimental gene therapy.

On top of that, a recently published forensic study discovered that Pfizer concealed cardiac deaths in the vaccinated group of their report. If this information had not been hidden, the world would have been informed about a 3.7-fold increase in cardiac deaths among the vaccinated.

We note that viruses naturally mutate as they replicate, and there is no evidence that the mRNA vaccines contribute to this.

This is in response to Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche’s opinion that the mRNA vaccines are causing Vaccine Escape Mutants. While it is true that there is no evidence supporting this claim, there is also no evidence disproving it. Considering the uncertainty and the potential harms of the mRNA vaccines, which appear to outweigh the benefits based on the information above, we should apply the precautionary principle and pull the mRNA vaccines off the market. On top of that, Singapore’s own Professor Gabriel Oon, the developer of Hepatitis B vaccines also asserted his views about Vaccine Escape Mutants.

As a bonus, let’s listen to the opinion Singapore’s own Professor John Tay, a retired Professor of Medicine from the National University of Singapore (1985 - 1995) and Head of the Department of Paediatrics (1988 - 1995).

(Dr. Robert Malone) Reported to be spreading falsehoods about vaccines, which have been debunked by US infectious diseases experts, including Prof C Buddy Creech, former President of the Paediatric Infectious Diseases Society.

I am not familiar with the falsehoods that Dr. Malone is spreading about the vaccines, but I have messaged Dr. Malone for a comment, just as an impartial journalist would do. For someone who invented mRNA technology, maybe his opinions matter? I will update if Dr. Malone responds.

The 2021 paper by Dr Rose, A report on myocarditis adverse events in the US Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) in association with COVID-19 injectable biological product has been indicated as “withdrawn at the request of the author(s) and/or editor”.

I am pretty sure Dr. Jessica Rose did not withdraw her paper. It is most likely censorship at work. I have also reached out to Dr. Rose for a response. Come back later!

Dr Aseem Malhotra’s Background Info: A cardiologist who has been reported to promote messages against mRNA vaccines.

This one liner on Dr Malhotra is extremely unfair. Let me rewrite his background in a fairer way.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra is a prominent UK cardiologist who served as an ambassador for the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, completed a full term as a trustee of the King's Fund, and was a founding member and first Science Director of Action on Sugar, leading the campaign for a sugary drinks tax. Additionally, he was a visiting professor of evidence-based medicine at the Bahiana School of Medicine in Salvador, Brazil, reflecting his extensive contributions to health policy, advocacy, and education both in the UK and internationally.

For those who missed Dr. Malhotra’s testimony in court, given under the threat of perjury (meaning that if he lies, he could go to jail), please see this.

(Professor Fukushima) Representative Director of the Learning Health Society Institute and Professor Emeritus at Kyoto University; a senior medical oncologist in Japan. He is not an infectious disease expert.

Discrediting Professor Fukushima's views on mRNA vaccines by stating he is not an infectious disease expert is not a valid argument. Although he is an oncologist, Professor Fukushima co-authored a paper that showed increased cancer rates after the third vaccine in Japan. Are we to assume that only infectious disease experts are qualified to comment on cancer-related issues?

Moreover, Professor Fukushima is not the only prominent oncologist raising concerns about this issue.

(Prof. Robert Clancy) Reported to be in support of unverified info about claimed benefits of the drugs hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin during the pandemic.

As I have linked to the 103 Ivermectin studies above, let me now link to the largest observational study on hydroxychloroquine. This study found that “…after adjustment for sex, age, period, and patient management, HCQ-AZ was associated with a significantly lower mortality rate.”

"The primary reason why Singapore recorded one of the lowest excess death rates in the world during the pandemic, is because the majority of Singaporeans took the vaccines," said MOH.

Contrary to claims, Singapore did not record one of the lowest excess death rates in the world during the pandemic. According to Mortality.watch, in Q2 2023, they had the highest excess mortality among the listed countries. Strangely, Singapore later disappeared entirely from the list, for reasons unknown to me. Fortunately, I saved a screenshot as evidence!

This is in regard to Dr James Thorp letter to the Editors of the Human Reproduction journal, which reported significant harms to pregnant women and infants: …on the fact that a separate systematic review by Rimmer et al (2023) had omitted their manuscript which reported significant harms to pregnant women and infants from COVID-19 vaccination. This manuscript was published in the Journal of the American Physicians and Surgeons, which is the official journal of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS). AAPS is known to publish articles that cast doubts on COVID-19 vaccination risk-benefit and call for suspension of COVID-19 vaccination. We note that the Rimmer team responded to point out that this said manuscript was based on a simulation model that was constructed using data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database that compares adverse events between COVID-19 and influenza vaccines as opposed to true incidence.

Dr. James Thorp did indeed use a simulation model. However, there is a problem: the statement from Singapore’s Ministry of Health regarding vaccines saving 19.8 million deaths is also based on a simulation. According to the MOH, "In fact, 19.8 million deaths from COVID-19 were prevented globally within the first 12 months that vaccines became available (from December 2020 to December 2021)."

Anyway, let's listen to Professor Dr. Norman Fenton explain the "20 million lives saved" figures.

Anyway, when discussing the harms of COVID-19 to pregnancy, let’s see how the anonymous experts respond to the increasing numbers of stillbirths, perinatal deaths, and the sharply declining birth rates in Singapore. In my opinion, these issues are caused by miscarriages, but unfortunately, this data is not transparent.

P.S. Here are two more articles I wrote. The first one debunks a study conducted by a Singaporean university, which claims that unvaccinated individuals face a higher risk of COVID-19. The second one debunks the statements made by Professor Gabriel Oon.